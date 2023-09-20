The ingredients of President Bukele’s recipe for success

Before the eyes of the world, President Nayib Bukele explained the recipe for success that has allowed the transformation of El Salvador. This during his official speech at the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

In addition to the imminent transformation in the issue of Security, which led to other changes in areas such as irregular migration, the economy and tourism, the president explained that even more key elements are needed.

“We have reaffirmed the legitimate right to govern ourselves and make our own decisions. There is no single recipe that works equally for all countries, but there is one ingredient that is necessary: ​​courage and sovereignty,” said the president.

Likewise, President Bukele questioned certain actors in the international community, who never condemned the deaths of 30, 40 Salvadorans in the past but who later criticized the decisions that did achieve success in the country to stop the gangs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

