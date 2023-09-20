Home » The ingredients of President Bukele’s recipe for success
News

The ingredients of President Bukele’s recipe for success

by admin
The ingredients of President Bukele’s recipe for success

Before the eyes of the world, President Nayib Bukele explained the recipe for success that has allowed the transformation of El Salvador. This during his official speech at the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

In addition to the imminent transformation in the issue of Security, which led to other changes in areas such as irregular migration, the economy and tourism, the president explained that even more key elements are needed.

“We have reaffirmed the legitimate right to govern ourselves and make our own decisions. There is no single recipe that works equally for all countries, but there is one ingredient that is necessary: ​​courage and sovereignty,” said the president.

Likewise, President Bukele questioned certain actors in the international community, who never condemned the deaths of 30, 40 Salvadorans in the past but who later criticized the decisions that did achieve success in the country to stop the gangs.

See also  Mercedes A-Class, the first small star was born 25 years ago

You may also like

Venezuelans Demand International Action Against Torture Centers and...

Outrage over aggression against workers in Ibagué

Announcement of the Results of the 33rd China...

S&P 500 – US interest rate decision in...

President Nayib Bukele highlights security achievements of El...

Lockheed Martin Secures Financial Boost for US Army’s...

QUINTABANI THREATENED IN ARMENIA – El Diario

Title: “Grand Finale: Hangzhou Asian Games Torch Relay...

Expedition in Wilhering Abbey looks for ways to...

Island of peace – Diario El Mercurio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy