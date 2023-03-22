SOCCER.

The Conmebol Competitions and Operations Directorate announced that the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores-2023 will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. Ecuadorian time) at the Center of Conventions of the entity in Luque, Paraguay. Independiente del Valle, Barcelona SC and Aucas will meet their rivals next Monday.

The draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores-2023 will take place at the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay. /The universe

The 32 teams (28 teams that qualified directly, plus the 4 teams that qualified from phase 3 of the playoffs: Atlético Mineiro, Sporting Cristal, Cerro Porteño and Deportivo Independiente Medellín), which will be divided into 8 groups of 4 clubs each, will play the round of groups. The composition of the groups will be established on the day of the draw according to the champions of Libertadores-2022 (Flamengo), Sudamericana-2022 (Independiente del Valle) and the Conmebol club ranking of December 9, 2022 that the organization of the tournament broadcast on Sunday.

River Plate (Argentina) leads the ranking, while Independiente del Valle is the best positioned Ecuadorian club in twelfth place, followed by Barcelona SC in nineteenth place and the national representation Aucas closes in one hundred and twelfth place.

These are the draw criteria for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores – 2023:

a) The Libertadores-2022 champion team will be placed directly as the seed of Group A. b) In order to establish the seed of the remaining 7 groups (B to H), the Conmebol club ranking of December 9, 2022. The 7 seeded clubs from groups B to H, will be the teams positioned in the first 7 locations according to the aforementioned ranking, excluding the position of the Libertadores-2022 champion team. C) The second line will be made up of the last champion of the South American-2022, plus the 7 subsequent teams from the Conmebol ranking of December 9, 2022. d) The third line will be formed by the 8 subsequent teams of the ranking. e) The fourth line will be made up of 4 teams from phase 3 of the playoffs (G1, G2, G3 and G4) plus the 4 subsequent teams in the ranking. e) The fourth line will be made up of four teams from phase 3 of the playoffs (G1, G2, G3 and G4) plus the four subsequent teams in the ranking. f) In the group stage, each team will play one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in the same group. g) The teams located in first and second place in each group will qualify for the round of 16 phase. / The universe