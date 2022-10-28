The inhaled new crown vaccine is here! When will Shanghai start boosting immunization in Hangzhou?

The inhaled new crown vaccine is here! From October 25th, Shanghai launched the booster immunization appointment registration for the inhalation of the recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector), and from October 26th, the booster immunization was launched.

Is the inhaled new crown vaccine inconvenient? how is the taste?

On October 25, at the Zhujing Community Health Service Center in Jinshan District, Mr. Chen, a citizen, as the first “inhaled” new crown vaccine vaccinator, completed the vaccination in less than a minute.

“I think this vaccine is very friendly. It’s like you are sucking a cup of milk tea. It tastes a little sweet. I also saw the experiment done by Academician Zhong Nanshan before, saying that it can block or reduce some transmission, because I travel a lot on business. , this can also make me more at ease.” Mr. Chen said that after learning that Jinshan could be vaccinated with the “inhaled” new crown vaccine, he made an appointment and rushed over as soon as possible.

At 9:00 a.m. on October 26, citizens who made appointments for inhaled vaccines were successively welcomed at the new crown vaccination site of Tianshan Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital in Changning District, Shanghai. Mr. Zhu, a citizen, had been vaccinated with two intramuscular injections of the new crown vaccine before. He came to the inoculation point at the appointment time early in the morning to receive the third dose. This time he chose the inhaled vaccine.

“It seemed a little sweet when I inhaled it, but I didn’t feel anything, and it was finished in one fell swoop.” Mr. Zhu said that the inhaled vaccine is very convenient, and he also wanted to try a new vaccination method.

Does Hangzhou currently have an inhaled new crown vaccine?

The Express reporter learned from the Jiubao Street Community Health Service Center and Xingqiao Street Community Health Service Center, Jianggan District, Hangzhou, that at present, the community health service centers in Hangzhou have not yet started to carry out inhaled new crown vaccine. Vaccination, the general public will be notified as soon as possible.

Three doses have been vaccinated, do I need another inhalation vaccine? Are there people who are not suitable for this vaccine? Do I need to pay for this vaccine? Which groups of people are not suitable for vaccination? Three doses have been vaccinated, do I need another inhalation vaccine? In response to the concerns of citizens and netizens, the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission responded one by one:

Q: Are there any people who are not suitable for this vaccine?

Answer: The contraindications of this vaccine are as follows:

(1) Those who are allergic to the active ingredients in this product, any inactive ingredients, or substances used in the production process, or those who have been allergic to similar vaccines before.

(2) Those who have experienced severe allergic reactions to vaccines in the past (such as acute allergic reactions, angioedema, dyspnea, etc.).

(3) Those with uncontrolled epilepsy and other progressive neurological diseases, and those with a history of Guillain-Barre syndrome.

(4) Those who are febrile, or suffering from acute diseases, or acute exacerbations of chronic diseases, or patients with uncontrolled severe chronic diseases.

(5) Pregnant women.

Q: Can I get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Answer: If you become pregnant after vaccination or have been vaccinated without knowing pregnancy, based on the understanding of the safety of the above vaccines, it is not recommended to take special medical measures (such as termination of pregnancy) just because of the new coronavirus vaccine. Inspection and follow-up.

For women who are planning to conceive, it is not necessary to delay pregnancy planning just because of the coronavirus vaccine.

Q: Can I get vaccinated after getting the flu vaccine, and if not, how long should it be?

Answer: According to the “Technical Guidelines for New Coronavirus Vaccination (First Edition)”, the vaccination interval between other vaccines including influenza and the new coronavirus vaccine should be greater than 14 days. When rabies vaccine, tetanus vaccine and immune globulin need to be vaccinated due to animal injury, trauma, etc., the vaccination interval with the new coronavirus vaccine may not be considered.

Q: Do I need to pay for this vaccine at my own expense?

A: Shanghai citizens are vaccinated for free at this stage. For foreigners in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan compatriots, the booster immunization of the recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector) for inhalation is still implemented in accordance with the previous policy requirements for booster immunization.

Q: How long does it take to get the inhaled vaccine after the third shot?

A: According to the relevant vaccination guidelines, citizens currently only need to receive one dose of homologous booster immunization or sequential booster immunization.

Q: Can I get the inhaled vaccine after only two shots?

Answer: At this stage, the whole process has been inoculated with Sinopharm Group China Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Group China Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., and Beijing Kexing Zhongwei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The inactivated vaccine produced by the company and the intramuscular recombinant new crown vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector) produced by CanSino Biological Co., Ltd. can be used for inhaled recombinant new coronavirus vaccines (5 type adenovirus vector) for 1 booster immunization.

Q: After three injections, do I need to get another inhalation vaccine?

A: According to the relevant vaccination work guidelines, those who have completed booster immunization will not receive further booster immunization at this stage.

Comprehensive: Shangguan News Comprehensive Oriental Net, Shanghai News Broadcasting, Shanghai Release, etc.