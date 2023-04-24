The initial draft of the “statute” unites the Ministry of National Education with trade union organizations

A new round of negotiations is expected to take place between the most representative educational unions and the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, regarding the new basic system for the employees of the Ministry of National Education, amid expressions of dissatisfaction with the course of preparing the aforementioned system.

Professors circulated data in instant communication groups stating that the ministry, guardian of the sector, required educational unions to keep the discussion on the basic system confidential, until the completion of the drafting of its final version.

On the other hand, a source from the trade unions that signed the “January 14 Agreement” denied the validity of what is being circulated regarding “confidentiality,” stating in a statement to Hespress that “this issue has not been raised at all.”

The same source stated that the unions will reach the initial draft of the draft statute for the employees of the Ministry of National Education in their upcoming meeting with the ministry, and it will be the basis for discussion between the two parties before “presenting and discussing it with the activists.”

It seems that the Ministry of National Education is moving towards limiting its upcoming meeting with the social parties to the four unions that signed the “January 14th Agreement”, as the invitation to attend was not sent to the National University of Education (FNE), after it was not summoned to the meeting of last March 24th.

Abd al-Razzaq al-Idrisi, deputy secretary-general of the National University of Education, stated that the latter has not, so far, received any invitation to attend the upcoming meeting this week.

Al-Idrisi believed that the meeting would be postponed due to the death of the father of the Minister of National Education. However, the four unions did not receive any notice of that, according to Younes Verashin, the general secretary of the National Education Union.

On the other hand, Abd al-Razzaq al-Idrisi criticized the lack of communication by the ministry regarding the basic system for the employees of the Ministry of National Education, noting that the ministry did not communicate about it even with the four unions that attended the March 24 meeting.

The new meeting between the most representative educational unions and the Ministry of National Education and Primary Education takes place at a time when the sector is still witnessing tension, due to the continuing protests of groups of teachers.

The National Coordination of Expelled Teachers decided to stage a concentrated stand in front of the ministry’s headquarters in Rabat, to be followed by a protest march towards Parliament, on Wednesday, April 26.