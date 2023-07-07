Home » The Initiates: know who is in the cast of the Prime Video movie
The Initiates: know who is in the cast of the Prime Video movie

Andrés Parra is the Colombian film, theater and television actor who will give life to the main character of this story: Frank Molina.

The famous actor is remembered for roles such as ‘President’ in the series ‘El pincel’ and his leading role in the series ‘Escobar, El Patrón del Mal’ on Caracol Televisión.

Patricia Tamayo makes up this luxury cast in which she will have a strong role.

The famous one is one of the most outstanding actresses for roles in productions such as ‘El Cartel de los Sapos: el origen’, ‘Goles en contra’, ‘Ritmo Salvaje’, among others.

Juan Pablo Urrego will personify Ignacio Pombo, another of the strong characters in this story inspired by the universe of writer Mario Mendoza.

The man from Antioquia has been part of important novels and films such as ‘El Olvido que Seremos’, a film that won a Goya for ‘Best Ibero-American Film’.

Jorge Cao, the Cuban nationalized Colombian actor where he has lived since 1994 will be Augusto Pombo.

The famous 79-year-old has been part of important productions, the last one was ‘La Ley del Corazón’, a soap opera on Canal RCN.

Prime Video

