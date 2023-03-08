News from this website (Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Liu Xiaodong Zhang Kui)On the afternoon of March 8, the Inner Mongolia delegation attending the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress held a representative group meeting in the resident to review the draft decision on amending the Legislative Law, the State Council’s institutional reform plan, the election and decisions of the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress The draft method of appointment and the election of scrutineers.

Sun Shaocheng, head of the delegation, and Wang Lixia, deputy head of the delegation, attended the deliberation and made speeches. Deputy heads Yu Lixin and Zhang Shaochun presided over the meeting. Relevant comrades from the bill group of the General Assembly attended the meeting to listen to their opinions.

Representative Sun Shaocheng said that this reform of the party and state institutions is an important measure to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is a centralized deployment to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. The institutional reform of the State Council is an important part of the institutional reform of the party and the state. The plan submitted to the General Assembly for deliberation is guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, guided by strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, adapting to the establishment of a new development pattern and promoting high-level To meet the needs of quality development, reasonable arrangements have been made for institutional setup and functional allocation in key areas such as science and technology, finance, data, rural revitalization, intellectual property rights, and aging, so that institutional setup is more scientific, institutional mechanisms are smoother, and operation management is more standardized. It is of great and far-reaching significance to transform government functions, accelerate the construction of a law-based government, and comprehensively build a modern socialist country. We must follow the unified deployment of the central government, do a good job in various tasks steadily, and ensure that the institutional reform tasks in Inner Mongolia are completed on schedule and with high quality.

Representative Wang Lixia said that she fully agrees with and supports the institutional reform program of the State Council. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, this reform fully implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, takes the strengthening of the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee as the guide, and promotes the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. oriented, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and focus on transforming government functions, which are highly targeted and are of great significance to enhancing the motivation and vitality of socialist modernization and better transforming my country’s institutional advantages into national governance effectiveness. We must unify our thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly support and promote reform, do a good job in ideological and political work, strictly reform discipline, and go all out to complete all reform tasks without compromise.

Delegates unanimously agreed with the draft decision on amending the Legislative Law, the State Council’s institutional reform plan, and the draft method for the election and appointment of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, and elected scrutineers.

Editor: Zhang Yinghui