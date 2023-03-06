News from this website (Liu Xiaodong, Zhang Kui, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter)On March 6, the Inner Mongolia delegation of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a plenary meeting and a representative group meeting in the resident to continue to review the government work report, review the plan report and draft, budget report and draft.

Sun Shaocheng, the head of the delegation, presided over the plenary meeting, Wang Lixia, the deputy head of the delegation, made a speech, and Liu Shuang and Zhang Shaochun presided over the representative group meeting and made speeches. Personnel from relevant ministries and commissions of the state attended the meeting to listen to the deliberation opinions of the representatives.

Representative Wang Lixia said that she fully agrees with the government work report made by Premier Li Keqiang. The report runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implements the spirit of the Party’s 20th National Congress and the Central Economic Work Conference, and fully embodies the Party Central Committee’s strategic plan to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The work in the first year is of great significance. The past five years have been five years in which the cause of the party and the country has set milestones, crossed major hurdles, and achieved a new leap forward. The achievements are fundamentally at the helm of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and in the new era of Xi Jinping’s society with Chinese characteristics The scientific guidance of socialist ideology lies in the great power of unity and struggle radiated by the people of all ethnic groups in the country who firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”. In the next step, in accordance with the important requirements of the General Secretary’s delegation in Jiangsu on promoting high-quality development, we must implement it in light of the actual conditions of Inner Mongolia. In particular, we are determined to implement the five major tasks assigned by the General Secretary to Inner Mongolia and the two major events of building a “model autonomous region” in an all-round way, so as to better serve the overall situation of the party and the country and better promote the high-quality development of various undertakings.

Representative Yang Zhenwu said that General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the Jiangsu delegation, making new deployments and putting forward new requirements for promoting high-quality development. We must earnestly study, deeply understand, and fully implement. The government work report runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implements the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, objectively demonstrates the new achievements and progress of my country’s economic and social development, and actively responds to the people’s thoughts and wishes. I fully agree with the good report that boosts confidence, gathers strength, and seeks truth and pragmatism. There are three understandings: First, the great achievements made in the past five years are rooted in the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is necessary to have a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and be more determined and conscious to achieve the “two maintenances”. Second, China‘s economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality. It is necessary to maintain strategic determination, strengthen confidence in development, seize and make good use of historical opportunities, and always grasp the historical initiative of career development. The third is to anchor the goal of struggle, work hard, move forward firmly, and firmly promote Chinese-style modernization.

Representative Bu Xiaolin said that General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation that high-quality development is the primary task of building socialist modernization in an all-round way, and clearly put forward the “four musts”, which further enriched the practical requirements for promoting Chinese-style modernization , we need to carefully understand and implement. The work report made by Premier Li Keqiang fully implements Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, embodies the requirements for high-quality development, and embodies the solid pace of advancing Chinese-style modernization. Over the years, we have withstood multiple tests. Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, we have firmly grasped the initiative in development and security. The achievements in this field have attracted worldwide attention, fully demonstrating our party’s ability to deal with complex situations, and fully explaining the decisive significance of the “two establishments”.

Zheng Hongfan, Yu Lixin, Lin Shaochun, Yang Zongren, Li Yongjun, Gong Mingzhu, Wang Zhaoming, Su He, Zhuang He, Du Huiliang, Wang Caiyun, Luo Qing, He Mailasu, Sun Ying, Xue Zhilong, Lu Hongbo, Zhang Rui, and Yonggan , Erdund Dalai, Guo Dayong, Xing Jiehong, Qi Feiyun, Yan Hongguang, Wang Zhen, Li Wenling, Wu Ying, Zhang Jixin, Meng Daying, Wu Haijun, Gong Xuefeng, Liu Yanbin, Wang Wangsheng and other representatives made speeches and put forward opinions and suggestions. The government work report, plan report and draft, and budget report and draft were unanimously agreed.

Editor: Zhang Bin