    The Inner Mongolia District Committee of the Kuomintang Conveys the Spirit of the National Two Sessions, Focuses on the Work of the Center, Performs Duties, and Bai Qingyuan’s Speech
    March 19, 2023 08:14 | Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – “Inner Mongolia Daily”

    　　News from this website(Social media reporter of Inner Mongolia Daily Song Shuang)On March 18, the Inner Mongolia District Committee of the Kuomintang held a meeting to convey and implement the spirit of the National Two Sessions.

    Bai Qingyuan, vice chairman of the autonomous region and chairman of the Inner Mongolia District Committee of the Kuomintang, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

    Bai Qingyuan pointed out that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the National Two Sessions, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the CPC Central Committee, and implement them in work. It is necessary to insist on two-way efforts of advising and building consensus, continuously improve the ability to perform duties, and contribute to the completion of the five major tasks assigned by General Secretary Xi Jinping to Inner Mongolia and the all-round construction of a “model autonomous region”.

