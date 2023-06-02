The inspection team for setting up a factory in New Mexico, USA departed at the end of the month

In 2018, the U.S.-China trade war broke out. The Trump administration imposed punitive tariffs on Chinese products exported to the U.S. After President Biden took office, he stepped up trade sanctions against China. The bad trade relationship between the U.S. and China has not shown signs of recovery . The U.S.-China trade war has forced companies to leave China, or shift part of their manufacturing capacity to regions outside of China, such as Southeast Asia, India, and even the Americas. The global manufacturing supply chain has been reshuffled, and many Taiwanese factories have already started new layouts and plans.

TSMC expanded its factory to Arizona, USA, driving the supply chain to set up factories there. However, for many Taiwanese companies that are deeply involved in the US market, the “Made in America” ​​policy is the main reason for them to invest and set up factories in the United States. To maintain competitiveness in the US market, setting up factories in the US has become the only option. In addition to several well-known electronics manufacturers, small and medium-sized enterprises related to electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy are also a group of early start-up investment plans in the United States.

In consideration of cost, Taiwanese businessmen tend to set up factories in less-developed areas in the southwestern United States, such as Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. Among them, New Mexico has a low degree of development, and the state government provides the most incentives, subsidies and discounts, and the supporting facilities are the most complete.

Hongshuo (3092), which started out as a manufacturer of signal cables, entered into automotive cables three years ago. At this stage, it is also actively entering the field of solar energy and energy storage. It is a successful example of the transformation of traditional electronics factories. Hongshuo executives visited New Mexico in September 2022. Lu Yixuan, general manager of the company, said: “The cost of manpower is a very important factor in setting up a factory. Most of the earliest Taiwanese businessmen went to San Diego, California, and the manpower came from Tijuana, Mexico. Since San Diego has been developed for decades, the cost of all aspects is high, and it is not suitable for Taiwanese businessmen to go there. Further east is El Paso, Texas, opposite to Juarez, the big city of Mexico, and also Hon Hai, Pegatron, Wistron, etc. The site for a large factory. The problem is that there is no vacant land in El Paso, and the cost of land is relatively high.”

Lu Yixuan continued: “The Buy American Act (BAA) stipulates that end products must be produced locally in the United States in order to receive preferential subsidies, and the components and components must also be made in the United States. This is the next three years. Five-year trend. New Mexico occupies an important position in the electric vehicle supply chain in the United States. There are abundant employment population from Mexico. Compared with neighboring states, the cost of water, electricity and land is the lowest. The main reason for the new factory.”

Lu Yixuan pointed out that it is necessary to take this step as soon as possible to seize the opportunity. If the opponent does it first and successfully gets the customer’s order, it will be very difficult to grab the order at this time. Many Taiwanese businessmen are still in the evaluation stage, and the goods sold to the United States are still exported from the mainland and Southeast Asia. It will take at least another year and a half to two years until the policy forces them to go to the United States to set up factories. Now viewing land, buying land, signing contracts, and carefully evaluating, there is relatively no time pressure.

Chen Yichen, representative of the Taipei Office in New Mexico, USA, said: “New Mexico is the fifth largest state in the United States, located in the heartland of the southwestern United States, and the fourth largest energy supply state in the United States. New Mexico has excellent transportation links, and freight can reach Texas within a day. New factories in Latvia or Mexico. Compared with neighboring states, New Mexico has no extreme climate, low water and electricity prices, the lowest average salary, and high-quality labor. In terms of tax incentives and investment incentive subsidies, the state government provides competitive packages. These key advantages make more and more Taiwanese factories choose to set up factories locally.”

It is understood that Taiwan’s largest gear supplier “Heda” has also chosen to set up a factory in Xinmo, and the new factory is expected to start construction early next year. There are other companies in the process of negotiating with the Taipei Office in New Mexico, USA, and a delegation will be formed to visit New Mexico at the end of this month. It is estimated that setting up factories in New Mexico will become a new trend, and the local technology clusters will definitely accelerate to take shape.

