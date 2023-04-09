China officially announced that the inspection team of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will be stationed in the party group of the State Sports General Administration and will work there for about one and a half months.

China Central Television News reported on Saturday (April 8) that 15 inspection teams began to station in the party organizations of 21 inspected units to carry out inspection work.

The central inspection team mainly accepts letters, calls and visits reflecting the problems of the party organization leadership team and its members of the inspected unit, the main person in charge of the party organization leadership team at the next level, and leading cadres in important positions, focusing on violations of political discipline, organizational discipline, and integrity discipline , Mass discipline, work discipline and life discipline, as well as inspection and rectification issues.

In addition to the State Sports General Administration, the China Telecom Party Group, the China Mobile Communications Party Group, and the Everbright Group Party Committee are also inspected party organizations.

The website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission also announced on Saturday that the Central Inspection Team will work at the State Sports General Administration for about one and a half months.

The mobilization meeting of the central inspection team to inspect the work of the Party group of the General Administration of Sport of China has also been held. Li Yingchun, the leader of the inspection team, met and communicated with Gao Zhidan, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the General Administration of Sport of China before the meeting, and informed the relevant arrangements for the inspection work.

Li Yingchun said at the mobilization meeting that the central inspection team will keep a close eye on the top leaders and the leadership team, as well as prominent problems that the masses have strongly reported, in-depth search, and promote the resolution of corruption in the sports field and deep-seated system and mechanism problems, so as to provide a strong guarantee for building a strong sports country .

Gao Zhidan emphasized at the meeting that party organizations and leaders at all levels of the State Sports General Administration, and all party members and cadres should deepen sports reform and improve systems and mechanisms with the spirit of daring to fight tough battles and gnaw at the “hard bones”. We must unswervingly correct the wind, eliminate discipline and fight corruption, comprehensively standardize the governance of the sports industry, and reshape the clean environment.

