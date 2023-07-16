the inspiring story of Buinder Bermúdez

In a thrilling and moving display of courage and determination, 26-year-old Vallenato athlete Buinder Brainer Bermúdez Villar made his mark at the recent World Para Athletics Championships held in France.

His story is an example of self-improvement and perseverance, revealing the talent and willpower that led the young man, diagnosed with myopia and astigmatism from birth, to reach the podium at the Charléty stadium in Paris.

49 seconds and 21 hundredths were enough for Bermúdez to surpass his rivals, set a new American record and qualify for the next Olympics that will take place, coincidentally, in the French capital.

“Happy and happy for this victory, something that had been fought for a long time, we were able to get the podium. Unfortunately, a higher medal was not obtained, but we are going to continue fighting for that in the next sporting events”, said Buinder in dialogue with EL PILÓN from European lands.

Buinder with the bronze medal and the mascot of the competition.

The test was dominated by the Japanese Ryota Fukunaga, (with a time of 47.79) followed by the Namibian runner Johannes Nambala (48.14). The pistol shot signaled the start of the race, and Buinder launched himself forward with impressive speed. Despite not being able to see the course clearly, he relied on his senses and his training to run the track safely.

Buinder crossed the finish line in record time for the American area, securing a place in Paris 2024 in addition to a bronze medal for Colombia.

“The competition was very strong, a rival from Namibia and a new Japanese rival that came out and was the champion this time. Thank God in the semifinal he was able to qualify first and they were able to give me a good lane to start in 4th place. He performed the race in the best way, a progression, always looking to finish off”, Buinder explained.

In a post-competition interview, Bermúdez expressed his gratitude to those who supported him on his journey, as well as his desire to be an example for other visually impaired athletes. “This medal means happiness for me and my family and all those who have been supporting me, since it is something that has been tried for a long time. It was tried in Tokyo, it couldn’t, but now we were able to get it,” Buinder said via WhatsApp.

Buinder dove from the gunshot that signaled the start of the race.

A STORY OF OVERCOMING

Buinder was born and raised in Valledupar, a city where his visual impairment challenged him from an early age. Despite the difficulties and the overprotection of his mother Yeimi Teresa Villar, he managed to become passionate about sports, especially athletics. The history of this vallenato could be framed in the typical case in which ‘the student surpasses the teacher’.

His start in athletics was not spontaneous, but arose from watching his brother Breider, another outstanding Cesar Paralympian, rack up national and international medals and travel the world.

Motivated by this, one day he decided to accompany him to a training session on the dusty and misnamed athletic track of the former Armando Maestre Pavajeau. It was there that he began training in 2015, and in his first official test he did so well that he was immediately called up to join the Cesar team.

“My brother traveled everywhere, and you know that when you are young you like to travel. I saw an opportunity to go out, because at home due to my vision, my mother did not let me go out, she overprotected me”, recalled the graduate in Physical Education and Sports from the University of Pamplona.

Since then, he has embarked on a career with more wins than losses, which culminated in the high point on Saturday afternoon in Paris when he crossed the finish line third on the athletic track of the Charléty stadium and became the third fastest para-athlete in the world in the 400 Flat meters.

Colombia at the top! 🇨🇴💪🏼 We say of the world with 4 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals to have a party at the World Championships in Paris 2023 🙏🏻🚀 We are making the best participation in our history in the Para Athletics world championships #TheJoyOfDreaming pic.twitter.com/HIQvs6dX8n — Federación Colombiana de Para Atletismo (@fecolatletismo) July 15, 2023

HE EMIGRATED TO CALI DUE TO LACK OF SUPPORT

However, the lack of support and resources in his homeland forced him, at the end of 2020, to make the difficult decision to emigrate in search of better opportunities to develop his talent and achieve his dreams.

That was how Buinder moved to the city of Cali, where he found a more conducive environment for his sporting growth. There, under the tutelage of specialized athletic trainers for the visually impaired, he began honing his skills and training hard to compete on the national and international stage.

The World Cup in Paris became the highlight of Buinder’s dedication and effort. With iron discipline and an indomitable spirit, the young athlete prepared for years to face the challenges that the sporting event would present to him.

On the day of the competition, Buinder, with a mixture of nervousness and determination, prepared himself to give his best in his specialty: the 400 meters.

Congratulations Buinder on your medal! 🔥 Our runner is the third place winner of the 400 MTS T13 and reaches his first medal in world championships Ryota Fukunaga 47.79 🇯🇵 🥇

Johannes Number 48.14 🥈

Buinder Bermúdez 49.21 🥉#ParaAtletismoxWIN #TheJoyOfDreaming pic.twitter.com/wPcMYLkivk — Federación Colombiana de Para Atletismo (@fecolatletismo) July 15, 2023

The photo of Buinder wrapped in the Colombian flag is already history. Now he will focus on the Pan American Games in Chile, as a prelude to the Olympic Games in Paris.

After getting on the podium and wearing the bronzed metal, images began to pass through his mind. The main one: that of her parents, who have been her support in the midst of the difficulties of someone born with a disability.

Now, although God wanted his vision to be blurry, Bermúdez sees his horizon clearer and looks towards the Paris 2024 Paralympics where the best parathletes in the world will meet next year.

By: JOSÉ A. MARTÍNEZ V. / EL PILÓN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

