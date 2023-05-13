The installment of the debt does not exclude the willful misconduct of the tax crime of omitted payment

The relevant actions for the purposes of the exclusion of the deceit required by the type of crime are exclusively those aimed at avoiding the onset of the tax obligation, and therefore the installment of the tax debt cannot be counted among them, which has the different purpose of deferring an obligation that has already arisen over time (Criminal cassation, sentence n. 16748/2023 – text at the bottom).

The fact

The sentence stems from the appeal of the legal representative of a limited liability company against the second-degree ruling which confirmed his guilt in relation to the crime referred to in D.Lgs. n. 74 del 2000, art. 10-terfor having failed to pay, within the legal deadline, the value added tax due for the year 2013, for an amount of over seven hundred thousand euros.

In particular, the defense alleged violations of the law and reasons, censuring the alleged irrelevance, from an objective point of view, of the multiple economic and financial criticalities faced by the company (car market crisis and sudden decline in revenues, contraction of bank credit and closure of the advance account) and the deemed irrelevance, from a subjective point of view, of the initiatives put in place by the same company to deal with the economic crisis, or rather the trial of compensation judgments against the banking institutions and the ratification of the tax debt.

The appellant also complained of the fact that the second instance judges had ordered against the defendant, the confiscation, even by equivalent, of the unpaid sum despite the assumed commitment to pay the unpaid tax in installments, thus preventing the fulfillment of the installment debt.

The sentence

The court declared inadmissible the appeal thereby preventing, according to the undisputed jurisprudential orientation, the declaration of extinction of the offense which has occurred in the meantime.

This he did essentially by excluding that the non-fulfilment of the tax obligation, which is supported by generic fraud also in the eventual form, can be attributed to force majeure if it does not derive from facts not attributable to the entrepreneur which he was unable to promptly remedy for causes independent of his will and which escape his purposive domination

Unfortunately, as is known, it is a consolidated orientation of legitimacy jurisprudence that the debtor’s liquidity crisis is irrelevant upon expiry of the deadline set for payment, unless it is demonstrated that all initiatives have been taken to arrange for payment of the tax, also drawing on personal assets.

In application of the principles illustrated, the Court found the complaints made unworthy of acceptance, noting, on the one hand, that failure to collect receivables does not constitute a circumstance capable of excluding fraud, as it falls within the normal business risk, on the other hand, that the relevant actions for the purpose of excluding the fraud required by the law are exclusively those aimed at avoiding the onset of the tax obligation, and therefore the payment of the tax debt in installments cannot be counted among them, which has the different purpose of deferring over time an obligation that has already arisen and can be relevant at the most for the purposes of sentencing o of the quantum of the sum that can be attacked in the executive stage.

As for the confiscation, the clarification according to which theArt. 12 to D.Lgs. n. 74 of 2000 (which establishes that the direct or value confiscation of goods constituting profit or product of the crime does not operate for the part that the taxpayer undertakes to pay to the tax authorities even in the presence of seizure), must be understood in the sense that the confiscation ( as well as the pre-ordered preventive seizure) can also be adopted against the payment commitment assumed, however producing effects only if the future and uncertain event constituted by the non-payment of the debt occurs.

This, however, does not imply that the judge who orders the confiscation in the presence of a commitment by the taxpayer to pay the sum due to the tax authorities has the obligation to subject the effectiveness of the bond to the suspensive condition of the non-fulfilment by the private individual of the obligation. obligation assumed towards the Treasury, with an explicit provision to that effect, this being an effect automatically already deriving from the content of the aforementioned provision.

Therefore, the Court found no error in the work of the judges who had ordered the confiscation, since despite the commitment to pay the tax debt in installments “by express declaration of the defender” there had been no payment of the agreed figures.