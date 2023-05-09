The instant and eternity. The topicality of the ancient on display at the Baths of Diocletian – Rome

Head of a young African. From Rome (?), 2nd century BC (?), bigio morato / Rome, National Roman Museum

– At the center of Hall V, one of the Great Halls of the Baths of Diocletian, reopened to the public after decades, the imposing Kore of Thera seems to watch over, like a guardian, the 300 pieces set up for an exhibition not to be missed. This statue-stele of a girl dated 640 BC left Greece for the first time to reach Rome on the occasion of the exhibition The instant and eternity. Between us and the ancientswhich can be visited from 4 May to 30 July.Promoted by the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports (Eforia delle Antichità delle Cycladi), organized by the General Directorate of Museums and the National Roman Museum in collaboration with Electa, conceived and curated by Massimo Osanna, Stéphane Verger, Maria Luisa Catoni and Demetrios Athanasoulis, with the support of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and the participation of the IMT School of Advanced Studies Lucca and the Scuola Superiore Meridionale, the itinerary set up at the Baths of Diocletian is an unexpected journey into the complex and varied relationship between us and the ancients . An exciting and ambitious itinerary, from the 7th century BC to the 2nd century AD, through the classical cultures of the Mediterranean, aimed at presenting to the Italian and international public the similarities and differences between peoples who have contributed to tying the roots of our European identity.

“The instant and eternity. Between us and the ancients”, Exhibition | Courtesy National Roman Museum | Photo: © PR Santo for Electa

Greek, Roman, Etruscan and Italic, medieval, modern and contemporary works, from the extraordinary ceremonial chariot of two thousand years ago, found in the villa of Civita Giuliana, just restored and assembled, to a statue by Francesco Vezzoli, suggest that our relationship with the ancients is substantially double. On the one hand, it was built through a long historical process of intellectual and artistic transmission that shaped our classical culture, on the other it has sometimes become a relationship of identification, developed with people who, despite having lived a long time ago, faced , like us, all the vicissitudes of life, from the most joyful to the most dramatic, and to these they have given forms that have come down to us.

“Today – explains Stéphane Verger, director of the Roman National Museum – important spaces open up, the Great Halls, where in 1911 the Archaeological Exhibition was organized as part of the celebrations for the first fiftieth anniversary of the Unification of Italy. A long path has seen the safety of the classrooms and the emptying of what for decades have been an archaeological deposit. We have left the historic layout of 1911 and have decided, with many of these finds, to organize other exhibitions such as in Nemi and Sperlonga”.



Statue of a maiden (kore) / From Thera (Santorini, Cyclades), necropolis, c. 640 BC, marble, Thera, Archaeological Museum, Ephoria of Cycladic Antiquities

The public’s journey through the five sections of the exhibition begins in the Hall which houses the cast of two anonymous victims of the Vesuvius eruption which archeology has returned immobilized in the moment of death, crystallizing the eternity of an instant. The eternal fame of the heroes passes through the war between the Greeks and the Trojans, friendship, love for family members, Ulysses, through the extremely current themes of corruption, seduction, the lookout, represented in the vases of the Policoro tomb. The portrait of Homer introduces the theme of the complex transmission of the myths of the Trojan cycle in the Greek, Etruscan, Roman world and its contemporary legacy.

The route enters the myth of Leda seduced by Zeus transformed into a swan, describes the birth of Helen from the egg, offering visitors the spectacular archaeological testimony of the link between the myth of the birth of Helen and the cosmogonic tale of the origins of the world through a small limestone sculpture from a 5th century BC tomb in Metaponto in Magna Graecia. There is Europe represented for the first time on the Tabula Chigi, a new acquisition of the Roman National Museum, and there are the personifications of the passing of time, hours, days, to make us rediscover the order of this universal mechanism to which philosophers they gave the name of kosmos. The notion of time advances through the ossuary altar of the Roman ophthalmologist C.Terentius Pistus who, for 86 years, five months, 24 days and ten hours recorded the time of his long existence.



“The instant and eternity. Between us and the ancients”, Exhibition, Museo Nazionale Romano | Photo: © PR Santo for Electa

The exhibition then proposes a journey into the home of the ancients, a place of individuals and daily rituals, of furnishings and hospitality, and again in ancient society that lives again through markets, sanctuaries, objects that evoke colours, noises, perfumes. In the urban scenario, the public becomes part of the birth of those democratic values ​​and the law which constitute the premises of our culture.

The universe of the living and the realm of the dead come into contact through the anatomical ex votos, heads, eyes, ears, breasts found in the votive dumps found in Rome, in the Tiber, and in various sanctuaries of Lazio from the 3rd and 2nd century BC as well as in Greece.

The different ways of representing the deceased pass through a stele from Thessaloniki and some imperial Roman sarcophagi where the face of the deceased is replaced by a theatrical mask, while the rich tomb of Baragiano exemplifies the representation of the deceased through the most significant objects used in life : clothes, utensils, vases. There is no shortage of rituals that underlie the transition from life to death, from the lamentations of family members, at the moment of the announcement of death, to the funeral banquet enriched by Greek, Etruscan and local vases.

On a gold plate of Orphic inspiration, from a monumental tomb of Thurii, in Magna Graecia, a “declaration of purity” is engraved to be pronounced at the entrance to Hades with references to a new beginning.

