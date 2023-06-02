The Institut Pasteur de Dakar and the Mastercard Foundation announce an unprecedented partnership aimed at increasing the workforce for the manufacture of vaccines in Africa – Capsud.net

DAKAR, Senegal June 02, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) and the Mastercard Foundation have announced a landmark $45 million partnership called MADIBA (Manufacturing in Africa for Disease Immunization and Building Autonomy), an important step towards the autonomy of vaccine manufacturing in Africa. This multi-year project, aimed at developing and training a world-class workforce to support vaccine manufacturing, will establish a Training Center of Excellence to equip young talent, especially young women, with specialized skills in research, manufacture, production and distribution of vaccines.

Established in Senegal, MADIBA is part of the “Emergent Senegal Plan” aiming to manufacture half of the country’s pharmaceutical products by 2035, as well as the ambitious objective of the African Union to meet 60% of continent’s vaccine needs by 2040, a significant increase from the current rate of 0.1%. As a model for future vaccine manufacturing facilities in Africa, MADIBA is a crucial first step towards vaccine self-sufficiency in Africa.

In February 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) launched the Regional Capability and Capacity Centers Network (RCCCN) focused on developing talent for manufacturing and research, and selected the ‘IPD as inaugural center.

“By 2040, between 9,000 and 14,000 full-time workers will be needed for vaccine manufacturing and research in Africa. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the African Union have jointly proposed the new public health order which aims to strengthen the health and economic security of the continent and meet the aspirations of Agenda 2063. The key pillar part of this vision is the development of local manufacturing of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics in the continent. Currently, less than 1% of vaccines administered on the continent are manufactured locally. This places great financial pressure on the health systems of member countries and reduces their ability to deal with pandemics and other health crises,” says Dr. Jean Kasseya, CEO of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





Through the MADIBA project, the IPD will develop a specialized training program for the African continent. It aims to nurture cohorts of talented young Africans from across the continent, with a target of reaching 40% women. It will also integrate key ecosystem players such as world-renowned experts, universities and manufacturers to meet the development of skills required for highly specialized functions, including vaccine production, quality assurance, supply chain. supply, purchasing and clinical trials. Graduates of the MADIBA training program will contribute to the success of other manufacturing facilities, thus promoting a multiplier effect and a transformation of vaccine manufacturing capacities on the continent.

“This partnership between the Mastercard Foundation and IPD will strengthen human capital development for biomanufacturing in Africa. The project is a crucial pillar for vaccine equity and autonomy, as well as an important engine for the creation of highly skilled jobs among African youth and women. We aim to train a workforce for MADIBA and other African vaccine manufacturers, develop partnerships with African universities and promote science education to young students. We express our gratitude to the Mastercard Foundation for its investment in our mission to accelerate equitable and sustainable access to health in Africa, as well as to the other financial and technical partners of the MADIBA project,” said Amadou Sall, the director general of the IPD.

“This partnership builds on the Initiative’s groundbreaking intent to save lives and preserve livelihoods. That is to say, protect everyone by deploying vaccinations against COVID-19 while ensuring Africa’s long-term health security by developing expertise and manpower in the manufacture of vaccines on the continent. In the process, our collaboration will also benefit the livelihoods of young people in Africa,” said Reeta Roy, President and CEO of The Mastercard Foundation.

The partnership between IPD and the Mastercard Foundation will accelerate the development of a formally trained workforce in Africa to support vaccine manufacturing projects on the continent. This partnership is also in line with the Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy, aiming to enable 30 million young people, in particular young women, to access dignified and rewarding work by 2030.

About the Pasteur Institute of Dakar

The IPD is a non-profit Senegalese foundation that works for equitable access to health in Africa, particularly in Senegal. We do this by providing community health solutions and laboratory services, engaging in cutting-edge biomedical research and innovation, manufacturing essential vaccines and diagnostics for the people of Africa, developing human capital and engaging in public health activities such as epidemiological intelligence, outbreak response and surveillance. In a unique and innovative way, the IPD brings together key capacities and functions to address public health challenges in Africa. The IPD plays an important regional role thanks to its various specialized reference laboratories and its partnership with the WHO in the fight against infectious diseases. IPD is one of four manufacturers prequalified by WHO to supply yellow fever vaccines to United Nations agencies.

Visit http://www.pasteur.sn and follow the IPD via @PasteurDakar.

About The Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a Canadian foundation and one of the largest foundations in the world, with a mission to promote education and financial inclusion. She works with visionary organizations to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. The Foundation was created in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company. The Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company. Its policies, operations and programs are determined by the Foundation’s Board of Directors and management.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for the Pasteur Institute in Dakar.

For more information about the Foundation, please visit www.mastercardfdn.org.

For more information on the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative, please visit https://mastercardfdn.org/faq-saving-lives-and-livelihoods/

For more information, please contact:

Diama Diop DIA

Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD), Head of Communications

[email protected]

Noye Mpho Omotola

Mastercard Foundation, Head of Health, Program Communications, Human Capital Development

[email protected]

Oumy Ndour

Journalist-Documentarist / Press officer

[email protected]

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)