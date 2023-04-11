In Italy, the rise in official ECB rates “continues to be transferred to the cost of credit. Bank loans contracted between November and February, especially those to businesses, due to weak demand and more stringent supply criteria” . This was noted by the Bank of Italy in the Economic Bulletin, in which it also highlights that “the growth in loans to households was essentially canceled out (-0.1 per cent, from 2.3 over three months), mainly due to the slowdown in mortgages for the purchase of houses.

In February, credit to the non-financial private sector decreased by 3.2 per cent “due to the sharp reduction in that to businesses (-7.5 per cent, from -3.1 in November). The latter made large repayments – we read – drawing on the ample liquidity they held at banks. The contraction reflects a widespread weakening of all sectors and in particular the decline in services. The growth of loans to households was essentially canceled (-0.1 per cent , from 2.3 over three months), mainly due to the slowdown in home purchase loans”.

“Since mid-January, financial market conditions have also worsened in Italy, reflecting the same factors that affected international trends. In March, the difficulties of some intermediaries in the United States and Switzerland led to downward pressure on share prices , especially in the financial sector”, it reads.

However, “the banks in the euro area, including the Italian ones, are in a much better condition than that observed during past episodes of crisis – Bankitalia reiterates – thanks to high capitalisation, abundant liquidity and strong recovery”.

High inflation affects household consumption

High inflation heavily affects household consumption. In Italy, consumer spending “decidedly decreased in the fourth quarter, reflecting the negative impact of inflation on purchasing power, albeit partly mitigated by government interventions”, while for the first few months of this year “all economic indicators point to a substantially stationary situation”. This was reported by the Bank of Italy in the Economic Bulletin, also reporting a drop in households’ propensity to save to historic lows.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, household consumption expenditure in real terms, both for goods and services, contracted by 1.6% compared to the third quarter, “returning just below the pre-pandemic level. In particular, the the decline in purchases of goods affected all the main categories, also due to the sharp increases that reduced the purchasing power of households”.

According to Bank of Italy, the purchasing power of households has decreased by 3.7 percent. While the propensity to save “fell by two percentage points (to 5.3 per cent), reaching the lowest values ​​since the beginning of the historical series”.

Subsequently, the Confcommercio consumption indicator fell in the January-February two-month period, reflecting the decrease in expenditure on services, against a stationary expenditure on goods. However, the climate of consumer confidence continued to grow, continues Bankitalia, driven by an improvement in assessments on the general economic situation, as well as expectations on unemployment and those on price trends. On the other hand, households’ assessments of their own economic situation remained at low levels.

Going back to the fourth quarter of last year, the debt of Italian households as a ratio of their gross disposable income decreased compared to the previous quarter, to 62.5 per cent (94.1 per cent in the euro area), mainly due to the the growth of disposable income. Household debt also fell as a ratio to GDP, to 41.7 per cent (57.2 in the euro area).