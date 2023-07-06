The International Association of Friends of the Algerian Revolution.. What are the goals behind its establishment? Al-Ghad channel

The Algerian government oversaw the establishment of the International Association of Friends of the Algerian Revolution, in the presence of a number of fighters of different nationalities, cultures and religions who supported the revolution during the period of the French occupation.

The Algerian Minister of Mujahideen stressed that the friends of the revolution are an important part of the course of the liberation struggle, which led to the internationalization of the Algerian cause and independence.

Friends of the Algerian revolution came from all over the world to meet during the ceremony of establishing an association for them under the supervision of the Ministry of Mujahideen.

The Algerian authorities consider the friends of the liberation revolution an important part of the course of the struggle in the country and are working to record their testimonies to immortalize them as one of the pages of the history of the revolution.

Dr. Hakim Bougrara, professor of media and international relations, said through the Magharebia Hessah program that the initiative aims to focus light on the course of the Algerian revolution and show the symbolism and importance it represents for the Algerian people.

Bergara said that Algeria has a history of struggle for the end of French colonialism, pointing out that the friends of the Algerian revolution, including intellectuals, militants and others, can be employed to assert the sovereignty of the Algerian people and their struggle for independence.

