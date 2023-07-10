The International Book Fair kicks off in Guatemala

The XX edition of the Guatemalan International Book Fair kicked off on Thursday with the Republic of El Salvador as the guest of honor and a program that includes the participation of authors from Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and other Latin American countries.

With an official act directed by Diana López, president of the Association of Publishers, and with the presence of government authorities and the ambassador of El Salvador in Guatemala, Hugo Rodríguez, the most important meeting of readers in the nation began, which will last until July 16.

“This year we are honored to have El Salvador as the guest of honor, a nation that has prepared an interesting agenda of activities to deepen the ties that unite us and the culture we share,” explained López, during the opening ceremony.

The fair, which is held at the Forum Majadas, a convention center in the southwest of Guatemala City, will develop more than 300 activities such as book presentations, storytelling, conversations, music, theater, among others.

INTERNATIONAL GUEST AUTHORS

Internationally renowned authors such as the Mexican Guillermo Arriaga, author of the book such as “Save the Fire” and the script for the film “Amores perros” will also participate in this fair.

Liliana Blum, award-winning Mexican novelist, will participate in Guatemala with a dialogue on the different types of violence that affect Latin American societies.

The Salvadoran Horacio Castellanos Moya, the Brazilian Luis Villafañe and the Colombian Marcela Escovar will also be part of the fair.

In addition, the organization decided to dedicate the twentieth edition to the Guatemalan author Dante Liano, who through his stories and novels has transported his readers to different scenarios of a convulsed Guatemala from 1970 to the present.

The International Book Fair of Guatemala (Filgua), which has been held without interruption since the year 2000, expects to receive more than 75,000 visitors this year during the two weeks of activities.

