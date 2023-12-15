The International Council for Immigration, Entrepreneurship and Employment for the promotion of healthy and regular immigration

A new organization in the field of immigration has just been created. This is the International Council for Immigration, Entrepreneurship and Employment (CIIEE international) launched this Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in Lomé during a public conference.

An initiative of volunteers of various nationalities with multidisciplinary experiences, the CIIEE International aims to contribute to the awareness and education of young people in matters of Immigration, Entrepreneurship and Employment throughout the world and to discourage risky and illegal immigration by promoting healthy and responsible immigration.

Indeed, immigration is a subject of vital importance in contemporary society. According to Dieudonné Bright FIAGA, president of CIIEE international, millions of people around the world are fleeing their countries of origin for various reasons, whether conflicts, persecution, natural disasters or simply the search for peace. ‘a better life.

“The number of migrants or refugees who die or disappear in the perilous waters of the Mediterranean continues to increase despite the efforts of government and UN organizations. As immigration is most often motivated by the search for a job and the prospect of a better quality of life, many of these young women and men leave their families for El Dorado but unfortunately end up losing their lives throughout the process. along land routes through the Sahara Desert and remote border areas and the most unfortunate perish in the sea,” he explained.

He added that it is to respond to these challenges that this organization was created with the objectives of promoting, protecting and defending the rights of immigrants and refugees; provide information and training for young people on immigration procedures; provide material and legal assistance to immigrants and refugees when necessary, teach them to undertake an income-generating activity or help them find a job, train young people and women in entrepreneurship.

» As an organization, we have identified several priority areas for action. First of all, we are committed to discouraging risky and illegal immigration (IRC) by raising awareness among young people about the harmful consequences of IRC and the benefits of healthy and regular immigration, offering free or low-cost legal services through our partnership with law firms, consultants and DROs to help immigrants navigate the complex maze of immigration laws and regulations. We want to give them the means to defend their rights and assert their voice within our society. Furthermore, thanks to the commitment and dynamism of our country representations, we will set up education and training programs aimed at strengthening the skills and knowledge of immigrants, so that they can adapt more quickly to their new environment and contribute meaningfully to our economy and culture. We will also organize community events, workshops and activities aimed at fostering intercultural exchanges and promoting mutual understanding between communities,” explained Dieudonné Bright FIAGA.

The International Council for Immigration, Entrepreneurship and Employment (CIIEE international) is an international organization for the protection, promotion and defense of the rights of immigrants, an independent citizen organization which intervenes in the areas of education on immigration, entrepreneurship and youth employment, climate protection and tourism. It is created and registered in Togo under No. 0861 of 03/11/2023.

Rachel Doubidji

