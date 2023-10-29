The International Feminist Observation Brigades arrived in Chocó

The International Feminist Observation Brigades will operate in Bahía Solano, El Carmen de Atrato, Istmina and Medio San Juan, in Chocó, as an exercise of observation and oversight of the voting process and counting of votes for the candidates of these municipalities as a contribution to the modernization of municipal democracy in Chocó, during the regional elections of October 29, 2023.

The brigades are made up of representatives of international organizations with work in Colombia, committed to the implementation of the Peace Agreement and the construction of a feminism that strengthens municipal democracy, in principle in these four municipalities of the department of Chocó.

It is the first pilot experience of electoral oversight and observation that facilitates an environment of trust for the women candidacies supported by the Juntas Somos Poderosas School in this region.

“It is our contribution to contribute to the process of democratic transition that the country is experiencing so that guarantees are provided to women who exercise their rights of political participation in popularly elected positions in the Mayor’s Office, Departmental Assembly and Municipal Council,” explains Adriana Benjumea Rúa. , co-director of the Humanas Corporation, promoter of this initiative.

The International Feminist Observation Brigades, BOFI, are made up of teams from Alianza Por la Solidaridad-APS, Mundubat, Cooperaccio, among other organizations, and are accredited by the National Electoral Council.

What do the BOFI Brigades observe?

The brigade members will facilitate oversight before, during and after the voting; They will observe the environment and will be able to notify the local and national authorities if they detect any anomaly, or electoral irregularities or electoral crime. In the case of the 25 candidates from the Juntas Somos Poderosas School, they will accompany them and record their participation taking into account the gender and ethnic approach and all the criteria that lead to equal democracy.

“We aspire to a democracy that respects the electoral options of the population and that guarantees the political rights of women as candidates and as voters is a symptom of peace in the territory. The people who accompany us as brigade members are managers of peace processes from international cooperation and in their work to strengthen the civilian population,” Benjumea emphasizes.

Emerging parity democracy is a standard in terms of real equality between men and women, according to which the spaces of representation and administration of the States and public and political decision-making must be made up of at least half by women, taking into account that women represent more than half of the world and country’s population.

“Colombia faces the challenge of closing the gender gap in the political participation and presence of women in spaces of power, taking into account that currently the aspiration for a parity democracy continues on paper,” added Benjumea.

They will also observe the participation of women within their role as authorities within the voting station, which can be evidenced within the justice tables.

