The International Monetary Fund has slightly lowered its global growth forecast for 2023, reassuring at the same time that major economies will avoid recession, according to data published Tuesday on the occasion of its spring meetings.

The Fund expected the global economy to grow this year by 2.8 percent, a slight decrease from its previous estimate in January (-0.1 percentage point); It also lowered its forecast for economic growth in 2024 by the same percentage, to 3% (compared to 3.1% in January).

Pierre Olivier-Gournchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, said during a press conference: “We are facing an economy that continues to recover from various shocks in recent years, especially the pandemic, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We are seeing a gradual recovery.”

And the Director-General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said Thursday, in an interview with Agence France-Presse, that the situation might have been considered darker had it not been for the effects of China’s reopening and the acceleration of growth in India, which “will contribute to half of global growth in 2023.”

Most countries are still far from restoring their normal situation, especially due to inflation, which is expected to remain high in 2023, registering about 7 percent globally, without taking into account food and energy prices, which are by their nature more volatile, which makes core inflation unidentifiable. accurately.

In addition to this, the recent turmoil in the financial sector, especially in the United States, after three regional banks declared bankruptcy, and in Switzerland, where it was quickly arranged for the Swiss “UBS” bank to acquire its competitor, “Credit Suisse”, against the backdrop of central banks raising interest rates. to fight inflation.

“The risks have again severely affected growth, largely due to the financial turmoil of recent weeks,” Gournchas said.

Despite these conditions, the Fund raised its forecasts for the United States during the years 2023 and 2024, estimating that its economy will grow by 1.6 percent in 2023, an increase of 0.2 points from its previous estimates, and 1.1 percent in 2024 (+0.1 points).

The International Monetary Fund’s expectations for growth in France during the year 2023 did not change, and remained at 0.7 percent, but decreased slightly for the year 2024, to become 1.3 percent (-0.3 points).

The fund expected that the euro area would be able to achieve slightly better than previously expected growth rates (+0.1 points) in 2023, reaching 0.8 percent, due to higher growth in Spain and Italy.

The Fund’s outlook for the UK has also improved although it still expects the overall UK economy to end in recession.

According to its updated data, the IMF now expects Britain’s economy to contract by 0.3% this year, compared to a contraction of 0.6% in its previous forecast in January.

Signs of weakness in China

On the other hand, Germany is still touching a state of recession, and after the Fund had expected in January that the largest economy in the European Union would record slight growth this year (+0.1 percent), now its updated data expects the German economy to witness a slight contraction (-0.1 percent). percent).

Nevertheless, the fund expects the German industry to benefit from the economic recovery of China, its main customer, after the latter reopened its economy after abandoning its strict policy to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus since the beginning of the year.

Chinese growth will once again play a role in driving global growth in 2023. The world‘s second largest economy will grow this year by 5.2 percent, with this growth slowing in 2024 to 4.5 percent. This percentage will be the weakest in China during the past thirty years, with the exception of the year 2020, which witnessed the spread of the epidemic, and the year 2022, when the “zero Covid” policy was implemented.

Here, too, signs of weakness appear, prompting the fund to be cautious in its forecasts.

“There are concerns about the local real estate market, for example,” Gournchas said. But there are also global risks, especially in terms of war leading once again to raise the prices of raw materials.”

Russia, in particular, benefits from this market for raw materials. And while the Fund was expecting the Russian economy six months ago to record a sharp recession, today its expectations are that it will grow by 0.7 percent this year and 1.3 percent in 2024, despite the severe and increasing sanctions imposed by Western countries on Moscow.

A spokesman for the fund explained to AFP that this prediction is explained by “the trend observed in the second half of last year. But tightening restrictions on trade could lead to a significant decrease in revenues,” and cause a slowdown in the economy.

For 2024, the International Monetary Fund has not changed its global growth forecast of 3.0 percent.

“We expect growth of about 3 percent over the next five years, and this is our weakest medium-term forecast since 1990,” Georgieva said.