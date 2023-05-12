Home » The International Muay Thai Federation discusses Russia’s participation in the 2023 Bangkok World Championships
News

The International Muay Thai Federation discusses Russia’s participation in the 2023 Bangkok World Championships

by admin
The International Muay Thai Federation discusses Russia’s participation in the 2023 Bangkok World Championships
Electronic flag – Rabat

Mr. Idris El-Hilali, Secretary General of the African Muaythai Federation, participated in the meeting of the General Assembly held by the International Muaythai Federation Ifma on the morning of Friday, May 12, 2023 in the Thai capital, Bangkok, in his capacity as Vice-President of this international sports federation.

This meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Muay Thai Championship, which has been hosted by the capital, Bangkok, since last May 03, and which was chaired by the head of this international sports body, Dr. Membership and the report of the International Olympic Committee, as well as the anti-doping report, and the participation of Russia and Belarus during the World Championships Bangkok 2023 was also discussed.

The meeting also reviewed the international program, which includes the upcoming major competitions. The President of the Saudi Muay Thai Federation, Prince Fahd bin Mansour, was also appointed as Vice-President of the International Federation Ifma, in addition to approving the participation of a group of African countries in this international federation, namely Congo, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia and Cameroon, then three other countries from Asia, three from America and the same number from Europe.

After the conclusion of the work of the General Assembly of the International Muaythai Federation, Mr. Idris El-Hilali chaired another meeting of the African Muaythai Federation, in his capacity as its Secretary-General. Ivory, Cameroon, South Africa, Guinea, Mauritius, and Morocco.

During the meeting of this continental body, many issues included in its agenda were discussed, including the upcoming African Championship for this year, then the qualifying qualifiers for the World Games, as well as the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, in addition to the cooperation concluded with the professional organization WMC.

See also  Death - Christian Raimo

It is worth noting that Idris Al-Hilali’s participation in the General Assembly meeting held by the International Muay Thai Federation came after he attended the meeting of the Executive Office of the International Federation and the Mediterranean Muay Thai Federation yesterday, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in the Thai capital, Bangkok, during which many issues of concern were discussed. Relationship with Muay Thai sport at the international and Mediterranean levels.

You may also like

Garsten sings for the 120th anniversary | News.at

They arrest a woman who was carrying 22...

Call for sessions for the Tools4AgileTeams 2023!

Ciudad Bolívar, the second city with less internet...

FOREST FIRE: THE GOVERNOR OF THE PROVINCE OF...

Drought: Arm yourself with dwarf millet teff grass...

Litoral de San Juan: the Navy evacuated two...

‘Corona 19 Response Easing’… Jeonnam-do begins preparing measures...

Despite contract crisis: country relies on joint solution...

A special envoy from China will visit Ukraine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy