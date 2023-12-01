The International Vodun Museum project by Koffi & Diabaté Architectes wins the Wafx prize at the World Architecture Festival 2023 – Capsud.net

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, November 29, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Selected from more than a hundred projects, the “International Vodun Museum” created by the firm Koffi & Diabaté Architectes is winner of the “WAFX” prize at the World Architecture Festival 2023. WAFX Awards are awarded to unrealized projects that address the major issues of architecture, society and the planet. In addition, the International Vodun Museum is also finalist in the “Future Project – Culture” category. The partners Guillaume Koffi and Issa Diabaté will present the project to a professional jury in Singapore on November 30.

This flagship project of the Beninese Government’s Action Program aims to reveal and promote the rich cultural heritage of Benin, with particular emphasis on the culture of Vodun, which emerged in the 17th century in the former Kingdom of Dahomey and which spread to West Africa (Benin, Togo, Nigeria and Ghana) then to South America and the Caribbean.

The International Vodun Museum embodies the desire of the government of Benin to rehabilitate and offer to the world the wealth of arts and cultures linked to Vodun. Major projects are being developed around the promotion of this intangible heritage, notably Vodun Days, an annual celebration which takes place every January 10 in the historic city of Ouidah.

The International Vodun Museum will offer a unique museum experience in West Africa. Local and international tourists will have the opportunity to explore and appreciate the richness of Vodun culture as well as its profound impact on history and society. This is a living testimony to the richness and influence of this fascinating and little-known culturewhich deserves to be rightly celebrated.

Located in Porto-Novo, capital of Benin, the future International Vodun Museum will occupy a site of approximately 16,000 m². Its circular and organic architecture is anchored in local ancestral traditions, drawing inspiration from the Tata Somba, earth fortresses typical of the Somba country, in the north of Benin. The Museum will include five major spacesincluding a reception building with an auditorium for 150 people, a temporary exhibition room with independent access, and four permanent exhibition rooms.

By affirming the validity of a spiritual practice long stigmatized but never extinguished, the International Vodun Museum presents itself as a landmark, preserving and highlighting the precious history of Benin. It represents an essential link between the past, present and future.

About Koffi & Diabaté Architectes:

Created in 2001, the Koffi & Diabaté Architectes agency is based around its two partners and a team of more than 75 people who all strongly believe that sharing and exchange are the ultimate guarantee of necessary openness. of spirit.

The Agency works on a wide range of projects ranging from housing to business offices, subdivisions and real estate operations, in Côte d’Ivoire and the sub-region.

Our mission: to build modern, quality buildings, while taking into account the lifestyle and cultural identity of our clients, and always, integration into the territory.

