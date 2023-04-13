In March 2023, bank risk events in Europe and the United States will replace inflation or employment data and become the focus of the global market, ending the market debate on whether the U.S. economy is in recession. The market has reversed from tightening expectations to interest rate cut expectations. Monthly interest rate cut, the US dollar fell, the US bond rate fell to 3.4%, Hong Kong and US stocks rose.

However, China‘s financial system is not affected by the risks of European and American banks. Instead, it is affected by ChatGPT’s detonation of artificial intelligence (A1) technology excitement. Electronics and other industries have increased by more than 30% since the beginning of 2023. Recent data show that inflationary pressures in the United States have eased. On March 14, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the CPI for February. The seasonally adjusted CPI in February fell to 6% year-on-year, in line with expectations. After March, energy fell year-on-year. , which is conducive to the decline of CPI in the second quarter of this year.

In addition, on April 7, the U.S. Department of Labor released the March non-agricultural employment report. The number of non-agricultural employment increased by 236,000, which was the first time in 11 months. It slowed to 4.2%, with less inflationary pressure in the services sector. In March, the U.S. Federal Reserve chose a middle line and raised interest rates by 25 bps to 4.75% to 5%. The updated dot plot shows that the Fed expects to raise interest rates once more within this year without cutting interest rates. Major changes in the meeting statement: 1. It mentioned that the recent bank risk events may lead to credit contraction, which is similar to the effect of raising interest rates; Interest rates to fight inflation, while preparing various policy tools to prevent risks, trying to balance the goals of financial stability and inflation stability.

On the other hand, with the recent signing of RMB trade settlement arrangements between China and Russia, China and Arab states, and China and Pakistan, the global market is also paying more attention to “de-dollarization”. Since 1960, the U.S. dollar has accounted for more than 60% of the international reserve currency for a long time. However, after the Russo-Ukraine War in 2022, the United States imposed multiple rounds of financial sanctions on Russia, prompting some countries to reflect on the security of U.S. dollar reserve assets. Fall below 60%.

The current anti-globalization weakens the international status of the US dollar, and the global currency system is separated from a single system, similar to “de-financialization”, which makes the internationalization of the renminbi a step further.

After China’s National People’s Congress and CPPCC meeting in March, Li Qiang, the new Premier of the State Council of China, took office. At the Prime Minister’s press conference on March 13, Li Qiang proposed the implementation of the policy. Governance goals highlight the protection of people’s livelihood and high-quality development.

Li Qiang said, “People don’t stare at how much GDP has increased every day.” This shows that the government should pay less attention to the hard constraints on the total GDP, and pay more attention to improving total factor productivity (endogenous growth) and enhancing international competitiveness (exchange rate appreciation). At present, the “new prime minister and new atmosphere” has boosted market confidence. With the appreciation of the renminbi, funds are expected to continue to flow in, supporting China‘s capital market.

(Xie Tianling, manager of Qunyi Greater China Shuangli Advantage Fund)

