The intervention of the Presidency to Corpocesar that never occurred

On December 31, in the middle of the year-end celebrations, it began to sound loudly that the national government had intervened in the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar, Corpocesarand had appointed as intervener Wilmen José Vásquez Molinaemployee of the entity and president of the National and Regional Union of the CARS, Sintrambiente.

It was circulated in various media that the appointment circular was being drafted, however, it never materialized. There was no white smoke. This rumor arose within the political struggle between delegates of the Presidency and the group of Kaleb Villaloboswho with the support of the majority (7 advisors) managed to get Adriana García elected director for the period 2024-2027.

CORPOCESAR VERSION

In the midst of the rumors, the new director began the connection with Jorge Fernández, outgoing director. The same entity published a statement on social networks denying the news. “We reject the different statements that have been made through social networks that indicated that the election of the current director had been carried out irregularly, a reason that had motivated the appointment of a director in charge. In this sense we want to emphasize that everything issued externally to the entity is of an unofficial and speculative nature.that none of the aforementioned coincides with reality (…)”, reads the statement.

From Corpocesar have defended the legality of the election of Adriana Garcia As director, however, several guardianships are already underway and annulment lawsuits will come against the election carried out surprisingly on December 21.

The same minister of Environment, Susana Muhammad, assured that the election was carried out irregularly. “The election was made irregularly in Corpocesarincluding the immediate possession of the director by the governor of Cesar. The Ministry of the Environment (December 21) has filed a protection against that procedure. We hope to close this process that, for the first time, the Ministry of the Environment puts in the public eye.“said the minister.

By Deivis Caro

