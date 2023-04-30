Home » the interview with NFT artist creator Jonny Boy From CoinTelegraph
News

the interview with NFT artist creator Jonny Boy From CoinTelegraph

by admin
the interview with NFT artist creator Jonny Boy From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Giovanni Motta: the interview with the NFT artist creator of Jonny Boy

Not just an artistic journey: the NFT works by John Motta – crypto artist born in 1971, known for his cartoon character Jonny Boy – they are a bridge towards listening to one’s soul. This is how Motta likes to define them and, in the same way, make them: listening to each other through an introspective approach, the artist comes into contact with the most intimate parts of himself, giving life to works that are the result of an emotional relationship with the world and its objects; towards the latter, in particular, she has a strong sentimental relationship, which she nurtures by resorting to her own emotional memory.

Currently one of the leading exponents of crypto art in Italy, we interviewed him on the occasion of his next exhibition which, in London at the W1 Curates from 8 to 31 May 2023 and in Italy from 2024, will present the immersive digital project to the public “LIKE TEARS IN RAIN”.

Hi John, let’s start with you. How would you define your artistic career?

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  The Synod asks for more space for women: "Enough sexism in the Church"

You may also like

Wendy Paola Corzo Carmona was crowned Queen Vallenata...

The Yangtze River Delta Railway safely sent 3.655...

The diocesan pilgrimage of the engaged couples in...

Peru said that they have advanced dialogue with...

More than half of the paper made in...

Azerbaijan GP: Pérez thanks the Safety Car and...

A blind Naat-Khawan of Gilgit-Baltistan, whose voice led...

This was the life of the vallenato minstrel...

A trip to build the Silk Road of...

FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 25 – The winners

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy