The interviews of the 33 candidates for president of the Court of Accounts conclude

The Political Commission concluded, tonight, the interviews of the 33 candidates for president and magistrates of the Court of Accounts of the Republic (CCR).

Now, after studying the profiles, it will be the plenary session of the Legislative Assembly that makes the decision to choose the best qualified for this important institution.

The President of this State Body, Ernesto Castro, thanked the interest and commitment of all the professionals who underwent this process.

“We hope that the officials who are elected do things differently, that their hands do not tremble. They are going to have the support of this Assembly to make the changes to the legal frameworks that are needed”, indicated the official.

Castro pointed out that, from the commission, they are doing what the previous legislatures had to do: “The results that we are obtaining are a response to the requests of the Salvadoran people.”

