Alien species are those that do not belong to the original ecosystems of a certain place, but have arrived there due to the more or less intentional intervention of the human being. After the destruction of the habitat, they represent the main cause of biodiversity loss, because they can interfere with native species through mechanisms of predation, competition and transmission of pathologies.

In Italy, alien species have increased by 96 percent in the last thirty years. Most of them are plants, followed by terrestrial invertebrates, many of which are not yet detected or not yet identified at a specific level. It would appear that the most significant percentage was introduced unintentionally, through means of transport and trade routes.

Alien species come mainly from Eurasian and North American temperate areas, but those of tropical origin are increasingly numerous, such as parrots (with at least four nesting species in Italy), phytophagous insects and colorful flat worms, known by the generic term of planarians. . Some of these species display bright colors, hammer-shaped heads, and flat bodies that can attract people to observe and record, thus making surveying by citizens very effective.

A recent study, supported by the observations of ordinary citizens, showed that in Italy there are at least 15 species of alien planarians, mostly native to the Americas and Asia. Some of these species have been described and observed for the first time in Italy or in other European countries, so there are no confirmatory data on their range of origin. Planaria were found in all regions, except Valle d’Aosta, Molise and Basilicata. These species seem to come mainly from the trade in gardening material (eg soil).

Alien planaria are a growing threat to European soil biodiversity. This invasion has long been overlooked, although Italy represents the country with the highest diversity of alien planarian species in Europe. The repercussions of these species on native ecosystems are still on average unknown, although some species are reported as very voracious, potentially capable of preying on native invertebrate populations (such as molluscs, earthworms or native planarians). On the other hand, the potential health impact on humans and other vertebrates is being analyzed.

Given the rising local temperatures, the distribution of these alien species could grow in the near future, thus highlighting the importance of detailed monitoring of their distribution, which can also be done by individual citizens by sending an email to [email protected] .