The Invasion of Toxic Hammerhead Flatworms in the US: A Hidden Threat

Invasive Hammerhead Flatworms: A Toxic Invader Hiding in Plain Sight in the US

(CNN) – A new invader has been silently spreading in the United States for decades. Long and thin with distinctive boomerang-shaped heads and toxic mucus, invasive hammerhead flatworms have been lurking in plain sight, causing concern among scientists.

These worms, which can range in size from as small as one inch to as long as 15 inches, have the ability to secrete tetrodotoxin, a potent neurotoxin found in pufferfish and blue-ringed octopuses. If you thought that cutting them into pieces would eliminate the problem, think again. Each part has the ability to regenerate into a new full-grown worm.

While the worms are currently concentrated in the southeastern US, recent hammerhead shark sightings in Washington, DC, have raised concerns about their potential expansion northward into the Northeast Corridor.

According to Peter Ducey, a professor of biological sciences at the State University of New York at Cortland, the worms are already widespread in New York state and possibly in other parts of the country. “These animals are widespread in New York,” Ducey said. “They are widespread and plentiful.”

Experts believe that their numbers may be increasing in the Northeast due to climate change, which brings warmer temperatures and more precipitation, allowing southern populations to expand north. However, more data is needed to determine the true extent of their spread.

One reason for the increased awareness of the worms is their prevalence in the news and on social media. Stories about “unusual or scary creatures” tend to gain attention, and these worms with their toxic attributes certainly fit the bill.

Hammerhead worms, also known as planarians, originated in Southeast Asia and arrived in the US in 1891 through garden materials, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s National Invasive Species Information Center. Today, they are primarily found in warm and humid habitats, often near human development.

Reports of hammerhead worm sightings have been documented in various states, including California, Oregon, and Maine. In New Jersey, the Department of Environmental Protection has warned about the potential harm these worms can cause to pets and humans. Direct contact with the worms can cause skin irritation, while ingestion can make pets sick.

Despite their invasive nature, hammerhead worms play an important ecological role. They feed on earthworms, mollusks, and insects, potentially disturbing native species. However, the impact on the environment is challenging to determine, as earthworms in the northeastern US are also invasive species.

Efforts to eliminate the worms have proven difficult, as once they successfully breed in the wild, they become established and extremely difficult to eradicate.

Scientists are urging caution when encountering these worms and recommending measures such as wearing gloves when handling them. For those looking to remove them from their yards or gardens, cutting the worms is not advised, as it only leads to their multiplication. Instead, experts suggest placing them in a plastic bag and using salt or ethanol to control their population.

In order to fully understand the impact of the invasive hammerhead flatworms and their potential threats to ecosystems, more research is needed. As climate change continues to reshape our environment, it is vital for scientists to gather data and develop strategies to mitigate the spread of these toxic invaders.

[Mindy Weisberger is a science writer and media producer whose work has appeared in Live Science, Scientific American, and How It Works magazines.]

