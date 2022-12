“The trial is against me, but in reality there is all the light cannabis in the dock”. Luca Marola, 45 years old, from Parmesan, he was the inventor of light cannabis in Italy. The first to give a commercial name to the dried inflorescences of plants with extremely low quantities of Thc (tetrahydrocannabinol, responsible for the psychoactive effect) and rich in CBD (cannabidiol, with a relaxing effect similar to chamomile).