The investigation of the frauds of the “investment magician” Petr Béreš shows new serious facts

today the government of Ľudovít Ódor should discuss its program statement. The prime minister does not see much hope that they will win the trust of the parliament with him, they are preparing him so that the government can at least be evaluated by the public.

“We are trying to name the problem and look for solutions,” Prime Minister Ódor said at the public debate of Denník N, saying that they want to prepare proposals for the next government, which they cannot implement due to the shortness of their rule.

According to the tone of the pompous weekend congress of the Hlas – social democracy party, Peter Pellegrini is running for it with full seriousness.

If he fulfills his declarations about a future coalition without parties questioning Slovakia’s foreign policy anchoring, he has real chances for the post of future prime minister.

His promises about the massive handing out of additional money to pensioners, families, school graduates or aid to municipalities sound less realistic – especially when confronted with the words of Ľudovít Ódor and other experts, according to whom we will not avoid the consolidation of public finances.

Rather, something else follows from Hlas’s promises – that they will quite willingly hand over the post of finance minister to one of the future coalition partners.

1. The state probably could have prevented the Ax Capital Group fraud

About three weeks ago, NAKA detained Petr Béreš as part of the Investor action on suspicion of fraud and money laundering through the company Ax Capital Group. Béreš is in custody together with another accused, Košice lawyer Ján Šofrank.

This is a case similar to the earlier cases of BMG Invest or Horizont Slovakia, the dimensions of the pyramid scheme can exceed 50 million euros. How much it will be will be revealed soon – police m