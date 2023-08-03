The investigations against the deputy Erick García and Alejandro Muyshondt continue

Following the controversy that recently broke out between the deputy for Nuevas Ideas, Erick García, and the Security Advisor to the Presidency, Alejandro Muyshondt, President Nayib Bukele reported that the investigations are continuing.

“ADVICE: Do not put your hands on fire for ANYONE”, warned the Head of State.

These statements come to light after a series of audios, documents, photographs, screenshots of chats and complaints came to light, social networks exploded and created more questions than answers.

Erick García even submitted the request to renounce his jurisdiction as a deputy.

At the time, President Nayib Bukele asked Muyshondt to provide the evidence without deleting names, in order to determine who the apparent drug trafficker in the conversations was.

“If the deleted name is Deputy Erick García, he will be investigated for drug trafficking. If he is not Deputy Garcia, then Mr. Alejandro Muyshondt must answer why he falsely accused Deputy Garcia, “he said.

We continue in the investigations. TIP: Don’t put your hands in the fire for ANYONE. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) August 3, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

