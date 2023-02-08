POLITICAL WRITING.

After the Binding Regional Dialogues throughout the country, the national government built the National Development Plan (PND) 2022-2026 “Colombia world power of life” which entered into discussion this Tuesday in the Congress of the Republic.

The budget instrument of the PND is the Pluriannual Investment Plan, PPI, which contains the projection of the resources required to execute the goals that were outlined for the period 2023-2026.

HOW MUCH MONEY WILL THEY ALLOCATE WHEN CESAR?

Of the $1.154 trillion to invest throughout the country during this mandate, at least $19.5 billion They will be assigned to the department of Cesar, as he knew it THE PYLON during a public hearing held by the National Planning Department in December 2022 in the city of Valledupar.

All this money will come from the General Budget of the Nation, the General System of Participation, own resources of the territories, public companies, the General System of Royalties and international cooperation, according to official sources.

DISTRIBUTION OF RESOURCES AND PROJECTS

The billionaire figure would be distributed according to the five transformational axes proposed by the national government and which were discussed by almost two thousand Caesareans.

Distribution of the resources of the National Development Plan. / PHOTO: NATIONAL PLANNING DEPARTMENT.

On issues of human security and social justice will be invested $13.9 billion with strategic projects such as: construction of the dual carriageways Valledupar – San Roque – Curumaní and Valledupar – Cuestecitas – Maicao; improvement of the Ocaña – Aguachica – Gamarra corridor; works to restore the navigability of the Magdalena River; implementation of the Ten-Year Plan for Native Languages ​​and the border strategy; land and sea.

RAILWAY AND MORE ROADS

It must be specified that these projects are transversal, that is, they can impact other axes such as ‘regional convergence’, to which they would be destined $2.6 trillion. According to the official document, other works are contemplated here, such as the special logistics zone in Bosconia, where the Ruta del Sol Section 3 and the La Dorada – Chiriguaná railway meet.

President Gustavo Petro in Bosconia, Cesar, one of the municipalities that would have relocation of communities exposed to natural disasters. Image taken in October 2022. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

But there is also the strengthening of the plan for economic and social development in the border areas, the rehabilitation and improvement of the Valledupar-San Juan del Cesar section (La Guajira), the resettlement of housing due to winter weather, the implementation of Productive Development (ZASCAS) and the tourist territories of peace.

THE ENVIRONMENT AND PRODUCTIVE RECONVERSION

For him ‘land planning around water and environmental justice’ $0.6 billion will be used to protect the ecosystems of the Ciénaga de Zapatosa, the Guatapurí river and the other bodies of water in the department, as well as to buy land and facilitate access to productive factors. In addition, there is the revitalization of the historic centers, to link them to tourism development and collective and historical memory.

The rest of the resources would be distributed in the axis of ‘human right to food’ ($1.5 billion), while the ‘internationalization’, ‘productive transformation for life and climate action’ would have $0.9 billions, perhaps the center of this aspect is the “integral transformation of the life corridor” of the department, that is, the mining municipalities.

