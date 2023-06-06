the investment rises to 103 million euros — Emilia-Romagna Region

The management of the emergency, the start of the reconstruction and, immediately, a concrete sign of restart: the signing of a new agreement which integrates the plan for ultra-broadband in Emilia-Romagna– first Region to sign the Addendum – for a total investment that rises to over 103 million euros, with 45 million additional resources. Agreement signed today by the president Stefano Bonaccini and by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

“The Government Decree approved immediately in the days following the flood is a good starting point- he says Bonaccini-, with the first 2 billion allocated and, in particular, the resources intended for job protection. But with the Executive we share the awareness that much more funds will be needed for the restart and reconstruction, up to four, five times more. There is a desire to do it quickly and well, as demonstrated by this new agreement on ultra-broadband, a fundamental infrastructure for our social and productive system”.

Bonaccini and Urso met today at the headquarters of the Emilia-Romagna Region in Bologna. The minister, together with the regional councilor for economic development, Vincenzo Collain the morning he visited the flooded areas of Romagna stopping in Forlì, where he met the representatives of the economic forces of the territory.

“We are talking about an area, he adds Bonaccini-, which alone is valid 10 billion in exports with approx 130 thousand companiesbeyond 443 thousand employedan added value that exceeds i 38 billion euros. This is thanks to its excellence in the agri-food sector, in the wine and poultry sectors, in fashion and footwear, in fitness, but also in mechatronics, as well as obviously in the tourism industry”.

The meeting served to take stock of the situation and the necessary measures in favor of productive activities affected by the flood, also in relation to the measures already adopted by the Government (Decree-law 1 June 2023, n. 61) for companies.

Expected to strengthen the interventions of the Guarantee fund for small and medium-sized enterprises who have been damaged or who have had to stop, even partially, e non-repayable contributions in support of exporting companies. As well as the suspension of the payment terms – from 1 May 2023 and until 30 June 2023 – of payments relating to the annual fee, accounting and corporate obligations, mortgage and loan installments of any kind, gods fee payments for finance lease contracts relating to buildings that have become uninhabitable.

“Now we need a system comparison, to immediately identify, together with the representatives of the territory, the priorities of the interventions, including a plan for securing the territory, from first emergency interventions to structural ones. Cohesion and institutional collaboration – concluded the President of the Region – are a consolidated practice for us here and the work between the State, the Region and the Municipalities must continue so that everyone does their part to give quick, effective and lasting answers. Here families and businesses do not want welfare, but the possibility of immediately resuming their activities and obtaining full compensation for the damages suffered”.