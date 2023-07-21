The Invima investigates the Adres and the Ministry of Health for a shortage of medicines

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is investigating whether public officials from three entities are involved in any irregularity in disciplinary matters due to the alert generated by the shortage of medicines registered at the beginning of this year.

The control body ordered the displacement of a group of specialized agents to the facilities of the Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health (Adres), in order to carry out a detailed investigation in its files.

The main objective of the inspection is to establish whether there was any irregularity within the entity in the allocation of resources that are sent to the Health Promotion Entities (EPS), since according to the Attorney General’s Office this fact would have caused the shortage of medicines in several cities of the country.

The inspection order that was issued by the Disciplinary Investigation Chamber of the Public Ministry is part of the same investigation started by the Attorney General’s Office on March 21, 2023, when a shortage of medicines was reported in pharmacies. Due to this fact, a preliminary investigation was opened against some officials that have yet to be determined within the Ministry of Health, when Carolina Corcho was minister.

Invima is also involved in this case, an entity that at the end of April received a letter from the Attorney General’s Office asking for the “number of registration requests for the production, commercialization and importation of medicines, the dates on which they were made, the data of the people in charge of these procedures, and the plans and strategies to overcome the delay in the issuance of pending sanitary registries,” the document said.

This means that the control body wanted to carry out a search in Invima and the Ministry of Health to clarify the origin of the shortage of medicines that affected the country at the beginning of 2023, which without a doubt impacted several citizens, who reported that basic products could not be obtained in drugstores.

Likewise, the alert that was generated was focused on guaranteeing the rights of those people who require special and permanent medical treatment, since this population was the most affected by the shortage.

Meanwhile, the search for evidence ordered by Invima and the Ministry of Health was also transferred to the Adres since the Disciplinary Investigation Chamber decided to include it in the investigation. The Adres is in charge of managing all the system resources assigned to it in the General Budget of the Nation. At the moment that she concentrates all the resources, she distributes them among all the Health Promoting Entities (EPS), in accordance with a series of standards that are already set.

What is intended to clarify in the investigation of the Attorney General’s Office is whether there were flaws in this process, which according to the general director of the Adres, Félix León Martínez, is willing to be investigated by any control entity.

This response was published on the official Twitter account of the official, in which he took the opportunity to say that “Adres is an institution that has its doors open for all State control agencies. We have had permanent visits from the Comptroller General of the Republic, it has opened audits. Now he also announces a visit to the Attorney General’s Office, we will be happy to receive them as always, showing the transparency and above all the opportunity in the payments made by the Adres”.

Director of the Adres, Félix León Martínez, issues a message of transparency in the entity before investigation by the Attorney General’s Office

The official also stated that in his entity there has not been an alleged irregularity in the flow of resources that are assigned to the Eps, which are used to pay hospitals and clinics throughout the country. And he added that the “priority is the accelerated flow of resources when they are available, based on budgetary possibilities, all control agencies are welcome.”

When in March of this year the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened an inquiry against officials of the Ministry of Health and Invima, the measure stated that as an entity they had already exhausted all resources to obtain a response from the national government regarding the shortage.

For its part, the Ministry of Health assured that the shortage of medicines was not a new issue, and that it had been occurring since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. In fact, it was indicated that the portfolio faced the situation to overcome the problems caused by the lack of medicines.

“Between August and September 2022, work groups were held with the health sector unions, including the industry, managers, EPS, IPS, Asocoldro, and user organizations, in which commitments were made by all the actors, including the reporting of data to the Ministry to monitor the availability of medicines.” He clarified that the unions had not generated the reports that they agreed to provide at the time.

While the Attorney General’s Office carried out the test practices ordered in the investigation, the Presidency of the Republic was informed that, according to an investigation by the Health Superintendence, it had been established that there had never been a shortage of medicines in the country. with Infobae

