In these days the letters of invitation to the people selected to participate in the Citizen Assembly for the climate are arriving.

The assembly will consist of 100 peopleof which 80 residents of the Municipality of Bologna over the age of 16 selected by stratified random sampling, and 20 “city users”, in particular students away from home and subscribers to suburban public transport.

Anyone who receives an invitation to join the Assembly can request clarifications and further information by writing to the email address [email protected], or by calling +39 380 698 7765.

At the same time, in recent weeks, the three governance bodies of the Assembly have taken office in charge of guaranteeing the effectiveness of the organization and functioning:

the Coordination Committee, appointed by the Giunta

the support committee

the Guarantee Committee, whose members are appointed by the City Council after consultation with the Mayor

In particular, the Coordination Committeemade up of technicians and experts in participatory processes from the Municipality, the Urban Innovation Foundation and other entities, to which two spokespersons from the City Assembly will be added, will deal with the planning, organisation, management and communication of the process.

Il Support committee it will focus on the scientific part and will have the task of identifying the experts who will inform and train the people who will be part of the Assembly, guaranteeing competence, independence and neutrality. Furthermore, it will have to define the methods, criteria and timing with which the bearers of collective or category interests will interact with the Assembly, guaranteeing transparency and equal access.

Il guarantee committeefinally, he will have to ascertain the correct methodological application of the participatory institution of the Assembly and ensure its good performance and impartiality.

The City Assembly is one of the instruments supporting the path to achieve climate neutrality by 2030, as foreseen by Bologna Climate Mission.

Source: Municipality of Bologna