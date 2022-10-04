Home News The Iranian protests reach the Pirellone: ​​the councilor Usuelli cuts a lock of hair
The protests against the violence that has been going on for weeks in Iran after the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini also arrive in the classroom of the Lombard regional council. This morning, at the opening of the works at Palazzo Pirelli, the councilor of + Europa Michele Usuelli took the floor expressing his solidarity with Iranian women, engaged for weeks “in a tough fight against the theocratic regime following the brutal murder by Mahsa Amini, executed for wearing the veil incorrectly ».

Usuelli then turned to his colleagues and inviting them to do the same, after showing a pair of scissors, he cut a lock of his hair. The appeal to make the same gesture, which has now become the symbol of the protests, was caught at the moment only by the opposition colleague, the councilor of the Democratic Party, Carmela Rozza. During the afternoon session, however, the discussion and voting of an agenda is foreseen in which all the parties at the Pirellone intend to express their solidarity with the struggles of Iranian women.

Even the city council of Milan last week had condemned the repression of protests underway in Iran. President Elena Buscemi had declared: «I believe it is a duty to affirm in this Chamber our solidarity and our support for the rebellion of Iranian women. Milan, on the rights front, wants to be the leader. We can also do our part in this way, taking sides for battles and secular societies, free, respectful of the rights of all and all ». The Palazzo Marino classroom had simultaneously approved an agenda on 29 September to urge the government “to condemn the repressions and political assassinations of the Iranian regime and to urge the UN General Assembly to take urgent measures to stop the mass killing of young Iranians ». The positive opinion of the council came through the words of the councilor for civic and general services, Gaia Romani: «We cannot remain indifferent to what is happening in Iran. We strongly condemn him ».

