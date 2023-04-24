The ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship returns to El Sunzal

The Government of President Nayib Bukele is ready to organize a new international competition: The Surf City El Salvador ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship scheduled from May 7 to 13, at El Sunzal beach, in the department of La Libertad.

The Surf City El Salvador ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship will be the first of six sporting events of the discipline, organized by El Salvador as the official venue during 2023.

The second world-class event will be the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games 2023, which will take place on El Sunzal and La Bocana beaches, between May 30 and June 7.

From June 9 to 18, at Punta Roca beach, the Championship Tour (CT) will be held, the third competition scheduled for this year. The fourth international contest, surfing will be part of the sports agenda of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023, between June 24 and 29.

The penultimate event of the year will be the 2023 Longboard Classic, from September 19 to 25. Finally, the ALAS Pro-Tour 2023 will be held, from November 23 to 26, in the eastern zone.

Thanks to the security climate that exists in El Salvador, confidence in the country for the development of this type of event, and tourism in general, continues to grow every year.