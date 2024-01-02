The Israeli court invalidated the government’s move to challenge the power of the judiciary

Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a government reform initiative challenging the power of the judiciary.

According to the French news agency AFP, the Israeli Supreme Court said in a statement that eight of the 15 judges ruled against the parliament’s amendment in July.

According to the amendment, the Judiciary was stripped of its power to annul government decisions.

“This was done because (the amendment) greatly and irreparably damages the democratic nature of the State of Israel,” the statement added.

A number of protests continued across Israel against the amendment, which was introduced a year ago.

Regarding this amendment, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu explained that it will balance the power between judges and politicians.

But his critics believe that the reform package will pave the way for an authoritarian regime and allow Netanyahu to end his possible sentences, which Netanyahu denies.

Weekly protests against the reforms were held throughout the year, halted by Israel’s invasion of Gaza in October.

