04 January 2023 09:59

If you place an arsonist in charge of the fire department, you will inevitably have fires. This is what is happening in Israel following the appointment of far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir as minister of national security.

A week was enough for Ben-Gvir, previously convicted of inciting hatred, to do something that the head of government Benjamin Netanyahu certainly did not wish: the minister went to the esplanade of the mosques in Jerusalem, the third holiest site of the ‘islam and one of the most sensitive sites on the planet.

Ben-Gvir has a stated goal: he wants to question the status quo in force after Israel’s conquest of the Palestinian territories and East Jerusalem in 1967, with the ban on Jews praying on the esplanade of mosques, where about two thousand years ago their temple was located.

Diplomatic storm

On the morning of January 3, Ben-Gvir’s walk, surrounded by security agents, dragged Israel into a diplomatic storm that Netanyahu would have gladly done without.

Ben-Gvir claims that he simply wanted to challenge the Islamists of Hamas, who had warned him. But the truth is that the whole world was against his initiative.