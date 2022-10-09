Home News The ISS: the cases among those who go to school are increasing, 100% of the infections caused by Omicron
News

The ISS: the cases among those who go to school are increasing, 100% of the infections caused by Omicron

by admin
The ISS: the cases among those who go to school are increasing, 100% of the infections caused by Omicron

As cases rise, the percentage of those reported in the school-age population with respect to the total number of citizens increases from 14.9 to 17.5%. To say it is the weekly photo on the progress of the pandemic of the Higher Institute of Health. In the last week, 17% of the cases of children going to school were diagnosed in children under 5, 41% in the age group 5-11, 42% in the age group 12-19.

Il

See also  The background is not simple, the former CCTV host Zhou Tao takes up the new mysterious central enterprise (photo) Poly Group | Wang Jun | Trends |

You may also like

Marmolada, SOS of shelters closed for months: a...

Representatives of the 20th National Congress | Huang...

Florence, stinging spray on the tram, evacuated the...

US targets ‘commanding ground’ to decouple from China,...

Salento, 23-year-old footballer with a compound fracture waiting...

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work video...

Bari, dies hit by an Intercity while crossing...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 8 October: update on...

9 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the...

He receives a pack of toys but inside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy