The Italian “Frosinone” contracts with Bourabaa

News

admin
Friday 1 September 2023 – 20:37

Today, Friday, the management of the Italian football team, Frosinone, announced its official inclusion of the Moroccan player, Mahdi Bourbiaa, from Spezia.

Bourbia is considered the fourth Moroccan in the Italian club Frosinone, after his compatriots Abdou Haroui, Walid Chedira and Sofiane Bidawi.

It should be noted that Bourbiaa played two seasons for Spezia before signing for Frosinone, knowing that he played professionally in many European clubs.

Bourbia played in his football career for the French Grenoble, the Bulgarian Lokomotiv Plovdiv, the Bulgarian Cherno More Varna and the Bulgarian Levsex Sofia, the Turkish Koyaspor, the Italians Sassuolo and Spezia.

Today, Frosinone also included the Brazilian Renier Jesus, coming from the Spanish Real Madrid team, on loan for one sporting season.

