It will be a special edition that of the next Italian-Moroccan Festival chaired by Abdallah Khezraji and realized in collaboration with the Moroccan association Ribat al Feth, scheduled from 12 to 16 October in the provinces of Treviso, Venice, Padua with the high patronage of King Mohammed VI.

Abdallah Khezraji

After the break due to the pandemic, the ten years of the event are celebrated through conferences and round tables, theatrical performances and film screenings, reflecting on a burning topical issue, the environmental emergency, compared with what religions can say and do to get out from the crisis and build a different future.

There will be prestigious guests, the presence of Italian and Moroccan authorities such as theambassador Youssef Balla of Morocco, the console Chafiq Cherkaouiinternationally renowned artists and an original comparison of traditional songs between Moroccan women and those of the choir of the Auser University of Treviso.

The inauguration is scheduled for Wednesday 12 October at 8 pm at the BHR Hotel in Quinto where the gala evening will take place and what has been done in these ten years of cultural, social, economic and artistic activity will be illustrated. Introduces the Rai journalist Paolo Di Giannantonio with Moulay Zidane El Amrani teacher of Arabic literature.

Special appointments in San Donà di Piave for the younger generations on the evening of Friday 14 with the screening of the film Dernier Round by Mohamed Fikrane and the performance of the Senegalese actor Mohamed Bawho starred with Checco Zalone in the film Tolo Tolo dedicated to the journeys of hope (or despair).

The actor will be the following afternoon in Treviso, in Villa Margherita in a show with Italian and Moroccan artists. Also in Villa Margherita, on Saturday at 10.30, young people and the challenges of the future will catalyze the attention in a confrontation between Italian and Moroccan young people and entrepreneurs.

Of particular importance is the morning of Friday 14 at the University of Padua, to lay the foundations for future collaborations between the Padua and Moroccan universities. Only the inaugural dinner will be accessible by invitation while the other events will have free and free admission. On Sunday 16 Villa Margherita will come alive thanks to markets, shows, meetings between associations involved in the social sector in the presence of Luigi Zanin director of the International Office of the Veneto Region e Anthony During expert accountant in the third sector. At 4 pm big closing party.