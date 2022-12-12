In the Italian courts there are between one and two million cases pending between condominiums. In Italy we argue, we argue about everything, we argue more than in the rest of Europe. And the people from Campania and Lazio are among the most quarrelsome in Italy.

Some quarrels arise from trivial reasons which then turn gangrenous, others bring out ancient grudges, disagreements that have never ceased, others still sink into more serious reasons, of money, abuses and abuses, security, practicability. Someone, rare but in the news, adds up to profound discomforts, illnesses, disturbances, ferocious violence, and ends in tragedy, in blood, like yesterday, December 11, in Fidene, when Claudio Campiti, residing in an unfinished ruin within the Valleverde consortium, opened fire on the assembly of his condominium. It is not the first drama in which hatred for homeowners, managers, neighbors is also involved, and this is clearly not the most frequent outcome.

Why do we argue in condominiums

According to Codacons which has compiled a research on condominium disputes, the annoying smells that come from the kitchens of the other apartments are the main reason for verbal fights in the buildings. In second place are annoying noises: radio, music, too loud TV, walking back and forth in heels, chairs and furniture moved at any time of day or night. The quarrels also arise for pets: dogs that litter the courtyard, who bark excessively, who attack other condominiums, cats who meow at night. According to some estimates by the animal court, the historic legal structure of the Italian association for the defense of animals and the environment, there are at least 70 daily quarrels between condominiums and neighbors that flare up from cats and dogs. The fourth cause of altercations, on the other hand, is the wrong use of common areas: cars parked incorrectly in the courtyard, materials deposited in the entrance halls, terraces used as storerooms. And then again there is the confusion in the condominium courtyards with children playing football, people talking loudly, and, subsequently, the disputes with the administrator for unanswered requests, work not carried out, maintenance of the premises not carried out budget problems. The ranking is closed by the theme of plants, watered too much or too little, with falling leaves and draining water, and balconies, on which dust and crumbs of tablecloths and carpets slammed from the upper floor or cigarette butts fall. Literature and filmography are full of quarrels like this, since Ballard a Fantozzishouts from one floor to another, incandescent meetings, warnings between landings.

The Regions with the most lawsuits for condominium disputes

And if, as has been said, Campania and Lazio appear to be the most quarrelsome with over 190,000 lawsuits pending between condominiums, just below are the Sicilians and Veneto with around 160,000 open proceedings. Even the Emilians, when they are forced to live together in the same building, lose patience and unleash an anthology of lawsuits: 150,000. Condominiums that are only apparently quieter in Liguria and the Marches (50,000 cases registered), Abruzzo (43,000 open files), Friuli Venezia Giulia (40,000) and Trentino Alto Adige (30,000).

The quarrels resulted in tragedy

However long and heated, it is impossible to equate the exact equation between the condominium conflicts and a triple homicide like that of Fidene, “the tragic epilogue of a much more complex affair”, also confirms Francesco Burrelli, national president of Anaci, the largest national association that brings together 8,000 condominium administrators. Last but not the only one among the dramatic endings where anger and resentment add up to unease and violence. The best known case is that of the Erba massacre: the spouses Olindo and Rosa Bazzi were definitively sentenced for having killed with bolts and stabs, on the night of 11 December 2006, the neighbor Raffaella Castagnason Youssef Marzouk just two years and three months old, the child’s grandmother and a neighbor attracted to the scene by the screams. A neighborhood war had been going on between the two families since the previous New Year’s Eve.

A few months earlier, on the outskirts of Turin, one person had been killed and two others were shot and wounded due to a parking problem in a condominium courtyard. In June of the following year, in Voghera, a former security guard had shot and killed an 80-year-old neighbor and his 68-year-old niece for a small sum of money to be divided between condominiums and for supporting the candidacy of an unwelcome administrator.

2011 was another black year: in February 2011 a 38-year-old bricklayer was shot dead in Cellino San Marco, in the province of Brindisi. The neighbor, a 65-year-old pensioner, is arrested for the murder: the two had been arguing for some time over water problems. On Christmas Eve, in Genzano di Lucania (Potenza), mother and daughter fall under gunshots fired by a 77-year-old, exacerbated by the flue of the laundry run by the victim’s family: the dispute had dragged on for years, between verbal clashes and lawsuits pending in court. In 2015, on the outskirts of Rome, a 60-year-old man, a felon, stabbed a neighbor in the chest at the height of an argument over some disturbing noises. Last September, a 34-year-old man died at the San Paolo hospital in Milan after being shot by a 72-year-old apartment building: the victim with a group of family and friends had organized a barbecue in the condominium courtyard .