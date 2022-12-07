IVREA. The president of the Region Alberto Cirio, speaking publicly with the mayors of the area on at least two occasions, was clear: by the end of the year the area for the new Ivrea hospital and the area of ​​office buildings 1 and two and Ced will be chosen is among those considered. The choice of the Region will be between the former Montefibre and the Pavone motorway exit area.

A welcome, albeit indirect, to Prelios Sgr which, in the name of the Anastasia fund, has already invested 250 thousand euros for the feasibility study, entrusting it to the Milan Polytechnic, has sent the dossier on the re-functionalization of buildings to Unesco in coordination with local structures and could invest a hundred million for the redevelopment of this important piece of the core zone at the beginning of via Jervis. Following the outcome of the in-depth study conducted by the Department, Local Health Authority and Ires for the location of the Ivrea hospital, which saw the area of ​​the Pavone motorway exit with the highest scores, followed by Montefibre and, at a great distance, the office building , had asked the Region to be able to illustrate its proposal, but at the moment the request has remained unanswered.

It must be said clearly that the weakness of this project is entirely political since it has never been endorsed by administrators (least of all Ivrea), it has never been discussed in the conference of mayors of the ASL/To4, but presented independently by the then Senator of Fi Virginia Tiraboschi directly in the Region.

Alessandro Busci, head of fund management at Prelios Sgr, however, has shown that he believes in the project. The feasibility study of the Milan Polytechnic was the subject of a public presentation last April and the dossier was sent to Unesco. And now he explains: «Prelios Sgr, in compliance with the operating methods with which it approaches each project on the national territory, has always shown attention to the expectations and interests highlighted by the stakeholders, in particular we have collaborated with commitment with the public administrations since the which has been expressed a strong interest in the inclusion of the compendium in the UNESCO heritage”. And it was precisely from this that the need to study a new life for buildings arose. Office buildings 1, 2 and the Ced are among the most significant along the axis of via Jervis. «Prelios – he adds – has worked with conviction and commitment to enhance and relaunch the industrial area both by joining the ICO valley project (100 thousand euros were invested in design development, ndr) and by proposing a recovery project for the district as the destination of the new Ivrea hospital». «Ico valley – he underlines – intends to represent a good national practice of redevelopment of former industrial sites through an innovative experience of union between container and content. The project includes large spaces for training which have allowed the promotion of a university master’s degree, and in the perspective of a degree course, promoted by the Turin Polytechnic and the University of Turin. Ico valley would allow for true urban regeneration that aimed not only at the redevelopment and repositioning of buildings, but also at the creation of an industrial district focused on the digital economy by leveraging the history, skills and excellence of Italy and of this geographical area in particular . In this context, the redevelopment and repositioning of the district for hospital use appears to be synergistic with the first project, allowing the aspects of welfare to be combined with the need for digitization of healthcare».

Busci explains how the feasibility study was «entrusted to an Italian excellence in the field of construction engineering and design in the health sector such as the Milan Polytechnic, investing around 250 thousand euros. The project would make it possible to respond to the health needs identified in the functional program proposed at the regional level and to the economic limits of intervention by combining the need not to consume new land and enhancing the proximity of the district to the urban center, creating wealth in the area through the regeneration of n productive fabric whose potential is in an unexpressed state». And he has no doubts: “It is clear that the refurbishment of the area for hospital use would have both direct positive effects, due to the important investment (over 100 million) that the requalification activity would entail, both for the indirect effects and the structure it would have in terms of real economy in the surrounding area”.