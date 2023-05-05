The Jagua del Pilar remains on high alert for possible transhumance

The municipality of La Jagua del Pilar, department of La Guajira, is on maximum alert due to the irregular registration of identity cards for the regional elections on October 29. The case has been alerted and according to the Electoral Observation Mission, MOE, it is the population with the highest atypical registration of identity cards on the Colombian coast.

The alert is based on the fact that La Jagua del Pilar registers a registration rate 16 times higher than the national rate, even according to the MOE, it is the first municipality in the Caribbean, and second in the country, after Puerto Gaitán and Meta with this irregular situation.

Both local and electoral authorities were alerted by the MOE about this phenomenon, given that according to local residents, it could be a possible transhumance. According to the agency, La Jagua del Pilar registers an extreme level of risk due to its atypicality in the registration process of identification cards.

212 identification cards were registered between October 29, 2022 and January 29, 2023, with the projected adult population, according to DANE, being 2,595 citizens.

“The CNE will carry out the necessary actions to guarantee that the particular conditions of the territories with high rates of registration of identity cards are not used for electoral fraud,” the entity reported on its official Twitter account.

They denounced that there are between 2,500 and 3,000 people who have no relationship or family connection in the municipality of La Jagua del Pilar.

Transhumance is the action of registering the identity card to vote in a place other than the one in which one resides, a situation that, according to inhabitants of the area, would be occurring in that town, they are even recruiting young people from other nearby towns to take the identity card for the first time in La Jagua del Pilar.

