China and Indonesia celebrated the official opening of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, marking a significant milestone in their cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. During talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 17, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo emphasized the importance of the high-speed railway in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is the first high-speed railway between Indonesia and Southeast Asia, connecting the Indonesian capital Jakarta and the tourist city of Bandung. It is a flagship project of the China-Indonesia cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and its completion signifies the successful culmination of years of planning and development.

President Xi Jinping has been actively involved in the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway since its inception. In 2015, he attended the signing ceremony of the “Framework Arrangement for the Development of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway Project” between China and Indonesia. In 2016, he sent a congratulatory letter to President Joko Widodo, praising the project’s successful implementation and its contributions to bilateral cooperation.

The high-speed railway, with a total length of 142 kilometers and a designed maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour, promises to transform transportation in the region. It will significantly reduce travel time between Jakarta and Bandung, making commuting and traveling more convenient for millions of people.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is not only an infrastructure project but also a catalyst for economic growth and development. It is expected to create 30,000 jobs in passenger transport services, equipment maintenance, and supporting industries. The railway will also provide a green travel option for citizens along the route, contributing to a more sustainable future.

The construction of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway was a collaborative effort between Chinese and Indonesian builders. Over the course of nearly 2,000 days and nights, 13 tunnels and 56 bridges were built. The challenging geological environment of Java Island posed significant difficulties, but through close cooperation and mutual achievements, the construction was successfully completed.

The opening of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway has been met with great excitement and anticipation. Citizens and businesses along the route are looking forward to the economic opportunities and convenience it will bring. The high-speed railway is not only a symbol of China-Indonesia cooperation but also a testament to the potential of the Belt and Road Initiative in promoting connectivity and shared prosperity.

