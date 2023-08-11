The Jamboree Competition, which had a lot of words and problems, successfully ended with a K-pop concert [뉴시스Pic] :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Fireworks are in progress at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = The 2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree ended after an 11-day journey with a concert and a pavilion ceremony.

The event continued with the closing ceremony at 5:30 pm and the performance at 7 pm, but already 1,400 tour buses carrying 40,000 delegates began to arrive sequentially from 2 pm and filled the roads near the World Cup Stadium.

Members dressed in various outfits, such as traditional clothes from around the world, entered in an orderly manner according to the leader. Because there were so many people, it took a long time to enter.

As if they had already forgotten the fatigue caused by the crippled Jamboree events, they excitedly responded to the K-pop music that was playing. Popular groups such as ‘New Jeans’, ‘Ive’, ‘ITZY’, and ‘Mamamoo’ all showed up for the performance that day.

A closing ceremony was held before the concert. Representatives from Korea, Ireland, and Côte d’Ivoire recited the scout oath with all members. The Scout Federation flag was handed over to Poland, the host country of the next ‘2027 World Scout Jamboree’. The official schedule for this Jamboree ended with the K-pop concert on this day. Scouts from some countries stay in Korea longer to experience local culture.

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = ITZY Yuna, actress Gong Myung, and New Jeans Hyein are hosting the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Group Ive is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = The group NCT DREAM is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Group Mamamoo is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Group ITZY is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = The group New Jeans is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Singer Kwon Eun-bi is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Group Zero Base One is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Singer Kang Daniel is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Group Card is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = The group Liberante is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Singer Cho Yuri is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = The group Fromis Nine is performing at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Members are enjoying a performance at the ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert’ held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Scouts are enjoying a performance at the 2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Scouts are enjoying a performance at the 2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Photo Collaboration Foundation = Scouts are enjoying a performance at the 2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the 11th. 2023.08.11. photo@newsis.com

◎Sympathy Media Newsis kch0523@newsis.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

