The Japanese Chamber of Commerce in China released a white paper hoping to restore the visa-free regulations for Japanese citizens to travel to China

The Japan Chamber of Commerce in China released a white paper, hoping that the Chinese government will restore the visa-free regulations for Japanese citizens to travel to China.

According to Kyodo News, the Japan Chamber of Commerce in China published the “White Paper on China‘s Economy and Japanese Enterprises in 2023″ on Wednesday (June 14), hoping that the Chinese government will improve the business environment for Japanese companies in China.

The white paper pointed out that since December 2022, the various epidemic prevention regulations have been greatly relaxed, and the exchanges between China and Japan are still restricted. Visa regulations.

Tetsuro Honma, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce in China and vice-president of Panasonic Holdings, said at a press conference in Beijing: “The biggest obstacle to economic exchanges between Japan and China is the visa issue, and we are looking for (resuming visa-free travel to China) whenever there is an opportunity. “

The above-mentioned chambers of commerce are composed of Japanese companies stationed in China, etc., and the white paper published every year is based on the opinions of more than 8,000 Japanese-funded companies from all over China.

According to the notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in Japan on March 14, foreigners who are applicable to various mutual visa exemption agreements, as well as those who hold valid Chinese permanent residence certificates, various valid residence permits, and valid APEC business travel cards (excluding virtual visas) card) foreigners do not need to apply for a visa to China. The unilateral visa-free policy for short-term entry of Japanese citizens is still suspended.

pleasebrowseOur official Facebook page for more new information