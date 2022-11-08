08 November 2022 16:41

Norm Tam has spent most of his life climbing the corporate pyramid. At the age of forty, he was earning a rich salary as an executive of a global shipping company. But he couldn’t help but feel a little empty. He thus began to Google terms such as “meaning” and “purpose”. Until he came across a Venn diagram showing four circles that contained the phrases “what you love”, “what you do well”, “what the world needs” and “what you can get paid for. “. His eyes fixed on the bizarre foreign word that stood at the intersection of the circles: ikigai. Tam, who lives in Canada, is one of many Westerners to have discovered this Japanese term, which can be translated more or less as “raison d’etre”. The diagram, created in 2014 by Marc Winn, a British entrepreneur, has gone viral online, especially on Linkedin. A self-help book written by two Spanish authors, The ikigai method. The secrets of Japanese philosophy for a long and happy lifehas been translated into 63 languages, has sold three million copies and has helped globalize this concept. “The oriental, Asian approach is very inspiring,” says Paul Donkers, a career coach who lives in the Netherlands. The man coordinates more than one hundred authorized (by him) ikigai experts around the world “to help people embark on meaningful careers.” There are now ikigai weight loss pills and ikigai cryptocurrency companies. Tam has also created an economic activity inspired by this concept: Ikigai coaching. “The first time I saw the diagram, I was terrified… I realized I wasn’t living my ikigai,” he says. Since then those circles have guided him “like the lights on an airport runway”. In his workshops he helps executives and business leaders react to the suggestions in the diagram. He recommends using meditation to help “unlock” their potential, he says. See also Rugby, Benetton defeated in Edinburgh: nine goals conceded by the lions

Some Japanese experts have been happy to capitalize on the global attraction for ikigai

Yet few people in Japan think the same way. When some Ted conferences on the subject were organized, the tweet of a perplexed Japanese observer went viral: “Apparently there is an ancient philosophy called ‘ikigai’, huh? And what exactly would that be? ”. Japanese native speakers rarely use this word. And if they do, it’s to talk about small pleasures, like spending time with the family or pursuing their own pastimes, says Kanda Nobuhiko, a psychologist at Bunkyo University near Tokyo. “If I decide to cut the rope from a class to have a beer, that’s my ikigai.” Ikigai thus joins a long list of Japanese terms that have been retrained to infuse an aura of ancient wisdom – and exoticism – into mundane concepts. The kakeibo it has been presented as the “Japanese art of saving” (in practice, writing expenses and income in a notebook). The shinrin-yoku, or Japanese art of “forest bathing”, is actually a simple walk in nature. The expression rumors describes a trend in interior decoration based on minimalist furniture and natural materials. In Japan it refers to an aesthetic philosophy that values ​​imperfection (hyggea Danish word meaning more or less “welcoming”, has suffered a similar fate). However, the difference in interpretation is also due to the passage of time. In 1966 Kamiya Mieko, a Japanese psychiatrist, published Ikigai-ni-tsuite (About ikigai), a memoir based on his experience of treating leprosy patients in a sanatorium in Nagashima, a small island in southwestern Japan. His message, that individuals can overcome adversity as long as they have something to aspire to, hit the mark at a time when both living standards and grueling corporate work were rising. See also Train tickets for the first day of the Spring Festival travel in 2022 will be on sale today to shorten the time to return home_12306 will extend the time for train ticket sales_The train tickets for the Spring Festival travel in 2022 will be on sale tomorrow_Passenger

Some Japanese experts have been happy to capitalize on the global attraction for ikigai. In The little ikigai book. The Japanese way to happiness, Mogi Kenichiro, a neuroscientist from Tokyo, argues that ikigai is “deeply rooted in Japanese culture”. In the book, the author brings examples of familiar figures even abroad, such as Jirō Ono, a sushi chef made famous by a Netflix documentary, and animation director Hayao Miyazaki. Others would like the concept to make a comeback in Japan. Despite its reputation as a land of healthy and long-lived people, Japan is certainly not the country of utopia. It has the highest suicide rate of the G7, the club that brings together the richest countries in the world. Its demanding corporate culture has led to cases of karoshi, that is, death from overwork. His government tried to legislate to promote healthier work habits, with poor results. Perhaps Japan might also need more ikigai. (Translation by Federico Ferrone)