The Japanese delegation of EMBA students and DBA doctoral students of Yunnan University of Science and Technology benefited a lot

National Yunlin University of Science and Technology President Yang Nengshu and Dean Chen Zhaohong of the School of Management led 35 Yunlin University of Science and Technology EMBA students and DBA doctoral students on a five-day visit to Japan from July 3 to 7. Under careful planning and arrangements, They visited well-known Japanese universities and enterprises, as well as heads of local governments, and were warmly received by Hsieh Chang-ting, the representative of Taiwan in Japan.

The first stop of the visit came to the Toyota Industry Memorial Hall in Aichi Prefecture. Toyota Industry Memorial Hall: The founder started from the textile industry and gradually developed into a large international enterprise in the automobile industry. The students realized that industry is an important cornerstone to promote the development of the country, and enterprises must continue to have diversified development in order to move towards sustainable operation!

The second stop of the visit came to Nagoya University of Commerce. A memorandum of cooperation was signed by Yang Nengshu, President of Yunda University of Science and Technology, and Hiroyuki Kurimoto, President of Nagoya University of Commerce, promising more cooperation and teacher-student exchanges between the two schools in the future. Nagoya University of Commerce, founded in 1935, its educational policy is “pioneering spirit”, the purpose is to cultivate business leaders with a global international outlook. (EQUIS) and the Association of Masters of Business Administration (AMBA) certified by the top 1% of the world‘s top business schools, and its EMBA degree ranking also ranks first in Japan.

Visit the YTC R&D center of AGC (Asahi Glass) in Yokohama.Photo/Provided by Cloud University of Science and Technology

The third stop was arranged by Chen Qihong, an EMBA classmate who is also the deputy general manager of Nisshang AGC Display Glass Co., Ltd., and visited its YTC R&D center in Yokohama. AGC was founded in 1907 and has a history of more than 100 years. The goal of operation is to “create a better earth, society, and provide contributions. It is expected to become an enterprise trusted by the public and expected to grow and develop. AGC Group includes flat glass, automotive glass, display glass, electronics and energy, and chemical The product business group and the industrial field span the world. The business portfolio that considers both stability and growth is in a leading position in the world in its individual product fields. AGC’s mission is: Your dreams, our challenges (You dreams , our challenge). During this visit, the students talked about the AGC Yokohama R&D Center’s establishment of a co-creation space (AGC open square) to encourage the company to cooperate with manufacturers and external universities to develop new products, not limited to the company Internal research and development, but mutual support and joint research and development, I am very impressed with this innovative industry-government-university cooperation method. In addition, AGC has also set high goals to challenge and achieve the part of energy conservation and carbon reduction.

On the morning of July 6th, the EMBA team visited Tokyo Agricultural University under the arrangement of Zeng Shaofeng, the alumni of Tokyo University of Agriculture and the fifth-generation successor of Datong Soy Sauce with a history of 100 years. Tokyo Agricultural University was founded in 1891 and has a history of 132 years. Tokyo Agricultural University attaches great importance to sustainable development of environmental protection and agricultural economic benefits. When the students visited the campus, they found that although the campus is located in Tokyo, there are many towering ancient trees in the campus, which makes people mistakenly think that they have the feeling of walking into a deep mountain and dense forest. Especially through the school’s briefing, the students found that Tokyo University of Agriculture not only focuses on deepening and learning academic research topics such as carbon reduction and circular economy, but also pays special attention to practical operations and field experiments, and has given back to the society and obtained business The results achieved are truly impressive.

The EMBA students and DBA doctoral students of Yunnan University of Science and Technology were warmly welcomed by the mayor of Guanlin and the speaker.Photo/Provided by Cloud University of Science and Technology

Tatebayashi City is one of the story stages of the TV anime “A Place Further Than The Universe”. There are many anime attractions in the city, and it was selected as one of the 88 Japanese anime holy places that Japanese people want to see most. The EMBA group visited Tatebayashi City, which is about an hour’s drive from Tokyo, on the afternoon of July 6 through the contact and contact of Secretary-General Cai Yanfeng of the Asian Taiwan Chamber of Commerce. He was cordial with Deputy Speaker Shibuya Ritsuko, Gunma County Council Deputy Speaker Kawanobe Tatsuya, as well as several county councilors and city councilors, Chairman of Tatebayashi Japan-Taiwan Friendship Exchange Association Yoshiyuki Kaneida, and Huang Guanchao, the leader of the Education Team of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan. reception. During the visit to Tatebayashi City, the mayor of Tatebayashi City, the speaker and the vice-president of the House of Representatives expressed on many occasions that they hope to promote Japanese high school students in the county and city to study in Yunlin University of Science and Technology and have substantive exchanges, and hope that EMBA students will know more about the development potential of Tatebayashi City. Invested and set up a factory in Tatebayashi Industrial Zone.

It is worth mentioning that the president of the Japan-Taiwan Friendship Exchange Association, Chairman Yoshiyuki Kanida, is very friendly to Taiwan and has visited Yunlin County many times for exchanges. Under its arrangement, President Yang Nengshu of Yunlin University of Science and Technology and Dean Chen Zhaohong of the School of Management met with Daijiro Saito, the principal of Kanto Student University in Gunma County, and Akitoshi Yoshida, the principal of their high school, to discuss the selection of outstanding high school students to study Chinese at Yunlin University of Science and Technology and Possible ways to enter Yunlin University of Science and Technology.

Later, Secretary-General Cai Yanfeng of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce in Asia arranged for a group of EMBA students to visit the Suntory Beer Factory established in Gunma County in 1982, and was personally received by the factory manager Mr. Xiao Yin. Due to the rich and good groundwater resources in Gunma Prefecture, the use of locally grown barley and enthusiastic employees, Suntory Beer, which is internationally renowned, was born. The Suntory Beer Factory uses excellent local groundwater resources. Therefore, it attaches great importance to forest environment and ecological conservation, and is expected to reach the goal of zero carbon by 2050.

On the morning of July 7, the EMBA delegation, led by President Yang, visited Ambassador Hsieh Chang-ting of the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan. Ambassador Xie shared many details of what happened to Chinese people during the period of being stationed in Japan. Ambassador Xie mentioned that because Taiwan’s universities are doing well, last year, the number of Japanese students who went to Taiwan to study a degree or language increased year by year, surpassing the number of students from Taiwan to Japan to study. In addition, due to the relationship between TSMC and the establishment of a factory in Kumamoto, the price of industrial land in the surrounding towns and towns centered on Kikuyo Town, where it is located, rose by as much as 31.6%. Other regions also rose by about 15% to 25%. While TSMC needs about 1,500 semiconductor talents, it is estimated that Kumamoto can only provide 200 people locally, and there is a huge demand gap. Due to the expected increase in employees, it also drives the demand for additional dormitories in the surrounding area.

With active and attentive participation, the students in the visiting group summed up the following experiences:

1. According to a report by Commonwealth Magazine on June 27, Japan, which has a declining birth rate, must have 6.74 million foreign migrant workers in 2040 in order to achieve economic growth goals. Therefore, recently, the Kishida government has focused on four foreign talent policies, ranging from blue-collar workers, white-collar workers to college students, hoping to successfully attract ideal talents. These measures are worthy of reference for the Chinese government.

2. There is a serious shortage of manpower in Japan. Therefore, a large number of technologies are used to replace manpower. For example, customers in convenience stores make their own coffee and pay automatically, which can prevent fraud and save manpower! 3. I have a deeper understanding of the spirit of Japanese workers, and found that Japanese companies are not only striving for excellence, but also constantly researching and developing to find the next direction of the company, which is really admirable. 4. Some EMBA students engaged in construction observed that the building opposite Nagoya University of Commerce is under construction, and the 5S management work on the construction site is very good, and it is very worth learning in Taiwan!

The post EMBA students and DBA doctoral students of Yunnan University of Science and Technology benefited a lot from the Japanese delegation appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

